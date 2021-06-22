Godlewski sentenced to jail time

Jun. 22—A judge sentenced a Duryea man this morning to jail time for writing a bad check to an Old Forge building products distributor.

Lackawanna County Judge Michael J. Barrasse said Philip Godlewski, 37, must spend a month in jail and three months in house arrest. Barrasse said Godlewski must also serve four years probation for writing a bad check for $21,789.84 in home improvement goods to Mariotti Building Products on Nov. 13, 2019, and doctoring a bank account statement to cover up things.

Godlewski pleaded guilty Feb. 22 to writing a bad check and tampering with records. In exchange, prosecutors dropped theft and forgery charges.

Barrasse ordered Godlewski to begin his sentence this afternoon.

