Godrej Consumer Products Limited (NSE:GODREJCP) Looks Interesting, And It's About To Pay A Dividend

Readers hoping to buy Godrej Consumer Products Limited (NSE:GODREJCP) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. Investors can purchase shares before the 14th of November in order to be eligible for this dividend, which will be paid on the 28th of November.

Godrej Consumer Products's upcoming dividend is ₹2.0 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of ₹9.3 per share to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Godrej Consumer Products has a trailing yield of 1.3% on the current share price of ₹732.6. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Godrej Consumer Products paid out a comfortable 37% of its profit last year. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. It paid out more than half (63%) of its free cash flow in the past year, which is within an average range for most companies.

It's positive to see that Godrej Consumer Products's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. It's encouraging to see Godrej Consumer Products has grown its earnings rapidly, up 23% a year for the past five years.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Since the start of our data, ten years ago, Godrej Consumer Products has lifted its dividend by approximately 21% a year on average. Both per-share earnings and dividends have both been growing rapidly in recent times, which is great to see.

The Bottom Line

Is Godrej Consumer Products worth buying for its dividend? From a dividend perspective, we're encouraged to see that earnings per share have been growing, the company is paying out less than half of its earnings, and a bit over half its free cash flow. Godrej Consumer Products looks solid on this analysis overall, and we'd definitely consider investigating it more closely.

