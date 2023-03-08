‘That’s Godzilla’: Fence vs. Alligator? Watch what happened with the Florida reptile

An alligator showed off its brute strength in Southwest Florida last week, and luckily for wildlife fans, it was all caught on video.

How the clip came to be: A viewer of WINK News sent in footage to meteorologist Matt Devitt, who shared the scene in Placida to his social media pages.

“Only in Florida!” he wrote.

In the video, an alligator approaches a tall fence, then quickly realizing it can’t get through, begins to ram it with its immense head, eventually ripping through the bars, bending them like a rubber band.

Devitt added that the decimated fence was reportedly made of aluminum, “which is still considered a lightweight metal.”

The video, still piling up the likes days later, is full of comments from people who were baffled and impressed.

“That’s not an alligator,” wrote one on Facebook, “that’s Godzilla.”

“Florida gator vs. metal fence.”

“Wow, that’s a scary sight!”

“Who knew Superman was an alligator!”

“That didn’t hurt that gator one bit, but the fence will never be the same.”