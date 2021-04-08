'Godzilla' monitor lizard raids 7-Eleven, knocking over shelves and food
This isn't Godzilla versus Kong - it's just a hungry, 6-foot-long monitor lizard hanging out at a minimart.
The lizard raided a 7-Eleven in Thailand this week, clambering onto a shelf of products and knocking over food packets on its way up.
It seemed oblivious to the screams of shocked customers and perched itself atop the shelf, surveying the store and basking under the warmth of the ceiling lights.
A woman can be heard screaming in the video, "Is he hungry? Does he want to eat?" while other employees panic about how the "shelves were ruined."
A Facebook user named Jejene Narumpa first uploaded the video, which has been shared about 5,700 times.
According to USA Today, the lizard emerged from a nearby canal and decided to pop to the shops in search of some tasty treats.
Animal control in Nakhon Pathom, Thailand, where the incident took place, tranquilized the monitor lizard and returned it safely to the wild.
