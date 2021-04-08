'Godzilla' monitor lizard raids 7-Eleven, knocking over shelves and food

Cheryl Teh
·1 min read
monitor lizard
A monitor lizard pictured near the third tee box during the first round of the Thailand Open at the Thai Country Club. Paul Lakatos/Asian Tour via Getty Images


    • This isn't Godzilla versus Kong - it's just a hungry, 6-foot-long monitor lizard hanging out at a minimart.

    • The lizard raided a 7-Eleven in Thailand this week, clambering onto a shelf of products and knocking over food packets on its way up.

    • It seemed oblivious to the screams of shocked customers and perched itself atop the shelf, surveying the store and basking under the warmth of the ceiling lights.

    • A woman can be heard screaming in the video, "Is he hungry? Does he want to eat?" while other employees panic about how the "shelves were ruined."

    • A Facebook user named Jejene Narumpa first uploaded the video, which has been shared about 5,700 times.

    • According to USA Today, the lizard emerged from a nearby canal and decided to pop to the shops in search of some tasty treats.

    • Animal control in Nakhon Pathom, Thailand, where the incident took place, tranquilized the monitor lizard and returned it safely to the wild.

