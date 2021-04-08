'Godzilla' monitor lizard raids 7-Eleven, knocking over shelves and food

Argus Research

Kroger, based in Cincinnati, operated about 2,800 retail supermarkets and multidepartment stores in 35 states at the end of FY21. These stores generated over 90% of the company's $132.5 billion in sales in FY21. KR also operated approximately 170 fine jewelry stores, 1,585 supermarket fuel centers, and 35 food processing plants in the U.S. These plants make about 31% of KR's private-brand units. The company's name plates include Kroger, Ralphs, Fred Meyer, Food 4 Less, King Scoopers, Smith's, Fry's, Dillon's, City Market and Harris Teeter. Some 15% of the supermarkets are in California, 9% are in Ohio and 8% are in Texas. Wal-Mart and Sam's Club are primary competitors in most major markets. KR has pharmacies in about 82% of its food stores. The company has 180 million square feet of supermarket space. KR completed the sale of 782 convenience stores in the first quarter of FY19.