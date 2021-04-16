‘Godzilla Shark’ with 12 rows of teeth now has an official name — inspired by dragons

Maddie Capron
·2 min read

A graduate student pierced a pocket knife through shaley limestones in New Mexico, not expecting to find much.

That student — John-Paul Hodnett — was part of a group of researchers learning about fossils of Pennsylvanian Period plants and animals in 2013. He had only found fragments of plants and fish scales up to that point, and the group was about to leave the site when Hodnett found something different.

“Suddenly I hit something that was a bit denser,” Hodnett, a specialist in ancient sharks, told the New Mexico Department of Cultural Affairs in a news release. “At first, I thought what was flipped over was the cross-section of a limb bone, which was exciting as no large tetrapod had been found at that site before.”

However, what he found was much bigger: the complete skeleton of a massive, 6.7-foot shark that lived 300 million years ago, New Mexico officials said. Now eight years after the massive discovery, the creature finally has an official name.

Researchers nicknamed it the “Godzilla Shark,” since the animal had 12 rows of teeth and 2 ½-foot fin spines on its back. It was the largest fish found at the site.

The scientific name, Dracopristis hoffmanorum, means Hoffman’s Dragon Shark. It recognizes the creature’s size and the Hoffman family, who owned the land in the Manzano Mountains where the fossil was discovered southeast of Albuquerque.

During the years of research, many experts studied the fossil to figure out more about it. They had to expose more of the fossil, and they didn’t know what they discovered at first.

“The Museum fossil preparatory, Tom Suazo, came in with this cardboard tray in his hand and a huge grin on his face, saying that it wasn’t a tetrapod that I found but a really big shark,” Hodnett said.

The team compared the fossil to other ancient sharks and put it through a CT scan, which helped experts determine that they were looking at a new ctenacanth shark.

“By looking at the rocks where it was found and the anatomy of Dracopristis, the team determined that the Dragon Shark likely lived in shallow lagoons and estuaries, cruising near the bottom of the waterways to ambush prey such as crustaceans, bony fish, and other sharks,” Department of Cultural Artifacts officials said in the news release.

The Godzilla Shark’s large dorsal fin spines could have helped it deter predators — ones even larger than the creature.

“In the same rocks that yielded the fossil of Dracopristis, we have found teeth of a larger shark called Glikmanius, which is known almost worldwide at this time,” Hodnett said. “It would have been a large and dangerous predator.”

‘Strange’ ancient reptile discovered in tiny fossils at Arizona national park

Cliff collapses in Grand Canyon, revealing 313 million-year-old footprints, park says

3,000-pound skull uncovered by Missouri students after rancher stumbles upon mystery

Recommended Stories

  • 'Like Godzilla, but actually real': study shows T. rex numbered 2.5 billion

    If one Tyrannosaurus rex - the school bus-sized meat-eating dinosaur that stalked the Cretaceous Period landscape - seems impressive, how about 2.5 billion of them? Researchers on Thursday unveiled the first calculation of the total T. rex population during the estimated 2.4 million years that this fearsome species inhabited western North America during the twilight of the age of dinosaurs. They considered factors including the size of its geographic range, its body mass, growth pattern, age at sexual maturity, life expectancy, duration of a single generation and the total time that T. rex existed before extinction 66 million years ago.

  • East Africa wants to be the continent’s maggot protein hub

    The insect protein space will be worth an estimated $8 billion globally by 2030. As a South African industry leader leaves the continent, east African startups are poised to take the lead.

  • ‘Godzilla’ shark discovered in New Mexico gets formal name

    The 300-million-year-old shark’s teeth were the first sign that it might be a distinct species. “Great for grasping and crushing prey rather than piercing prey,” said discoverer John-Paul Hodnett, who was a graduate student when he unearthed the first fossils of the shark at a dig east of Albuquerque in 2013. This week, Hodnett and a slew of other researchers published their findings in a bulletin of the New Mexico Museum of Natural History & Science identifying the shark as a separate species.

  • Why officer who fatally shot Daunte Wright was charged with manslaughter, not murder

    Wright’s death led​ some ​people to​ question​ why the white police officer, who has since resigned from her job, was not charged with murder.

  • Kroger Announces Launch of America’s First Automated Customer Fulfillment Center

    Kroger, America's largest grocery retailer, announced Wednesday the introduction of the nation's first Customer Fulfillment Center (CFC), developed by Ocado. Under pressure from investments in grocery...

  • Toya Bush-Harris Celebrates Her Body in a Teeny Bikini: "45 Never Felt So Good"

    Toya Bush-Harris is ready to ring in her 45th birthday, and she found the sexiest bathing suit for the occasion. The Married to Medicine mom took to Instagram to share her birthday bikini as she struck a series of poses on the beach in a chic, itty bitty bikini and low-key coverup. "45 Never Felt So Good!!!! Let the Birthday Begin!!!!" Toya mused in her caption on her April 15 post. In the playful clip, Toya flaunted her stunning curves and carefree attitude in a black-and-white geometric-print string bikini. Toya hit a number of classic model poses in the barely-there swimsuit with a simple, white button-down shirt acting as her coverup. "So I’m going to smile, be happy, continue to bring people together, spread love, joy, laugh, and enjoy life!" she continued in the caption. But, Toya's smoldering swimsuit was only part of her killer ensemble. In addition to her suit and sleek sunnies, Toya styled her long hair in an intricate updo that included sculpted twists, micro-braids, and a sky-high ponytail of flowing curls. View this post on Instagram A post shared by ToyaBushHarris (@toyabushharris) Honey, age ain't nothing but a number. Want more Married to Medicine? New episodes air every Sunday at 9/8c or catch up on the Bravo app.

  • Valve Anti-Cheat’s permanent bans no longer apply to Valve events

    Valve is making a single but significant exception to how it will enforce cheating bans moving forward.

  • Renovations To Make — and Skip — Before Selling Your Home

    Perhaps nothing inspires home renovation or remodeling ideas more quickly than having to prepare a house for sale. However, it can be confusing to know which renovations are worth the time and money,...

  • Joaquin Phoenix explains why 'Gunda' isn't vegan propaganda. It's 'just facts'

    The new documentary "Gunda," directed by Victor Kossakovsky and executive produced by Joaquin Phoenix, follows the lives of farm animals in startling detail, including a charming pig named Gunda.

  • San Antonio police officer shot in hand; 2 suspects dead, third injured

    A San Antonio, Texas, police officer was shot in the hand before he killed two suspects and injured a third during a gunfire exchange, authorities said.

  • Trump’s post-presidency makeover: Former president losing weight, cutting back on M&Ms and ditching spray tan, report says

    ‘When I saw him, he looked healthier and in better physical condition than I had seen him in a long time,’ a Trump advisor says

  • China's GDP hits record growth

    Quickening sharply from last year's slump, China's economic recovery in the first quarter was propelled by stronger demand at home and abroad.As well as continued government support for smaller firms.Gross domestic product jumped 18.3% in the first quarter from a year earlier, slightly undershooting expectations.But still the fastest growth since quarterly records began in 1992.The brisk expansion is expected to ease off later this year as the government turns its attention to reining in financial risks in overheating parts of the economy.Aided by strict virus containment measures and emergency relief for businesses, the economy has gathered momentum since the first three months of 2020when an outbreak of the virus in the central city of Wuhan rapidly became a crippling pandemic.China's rebound has been led by exports as factories raced to fill overseas orders. More recently it's seen a steady pickup in consumption as shoppers returned to restaurants, malls and car dealerships.Retail sales increased 34.2% year-on-year in March.China is remaining cautious though and says that while economy started 2021 on a firm footing, the services sector and smaller firms still faced challenges.while consumer inflation was likely to remain moderate

  • Exclusive: How Ted Kennedy and Nancy Pelosi pushed Barack Obama to go big on health care

    First Pelosi cut off the exits that opened to a smaller White House bill. Then Kennedy wrote a dying letter to bolster Obama's boldest goals.

  • Myanmar junta chief to attend ASEAN summit on first foreign trip since coup

    Myanmar has been in upheaval since Min Aung Hlaing ousted an elected government led by democracy champion Aung San Suu Kyi, with security forces killing 728 people, according to an activist group tally, in an attempt to stamp out protests. Myanmar's neighbours have been trying to encourage talks between the rival sides to resolve the crisis but the military has shown little willingness to engage with them or talk to the ousted government.

  • Australian SailGP team capsizes US boat during training

    Skipper Tom Slingsby and the defending SailGP champion Australian crew capsized the U.S. team’s foiling 50-foot catamaran on Bermuda’s Great Sound on Friday during its first training session for the global tour’s season opener. Slingsby said there were only minor injuries and the boat was quickly righted before being towed back to base. U.S. skipper Jimmy Spithill said there was enough damage that the high-tech boat could be out of action for a few days.

  • France urges citizens to leave Pakistan amid anti-French protests

    An email from the French embassy warns of "serious threats" after anti-blasphemy protests.

  • Alexei Navalny says prison authorities threatened to force-feed him because his health has declined so much

    Putin's chief critic said in March that he was going on hunger strike after he was denied medical help in prison.

  • Coronavirus: Brazilians told to delay having children ‘until a better moment’ as variant spreads

    Country’s health system is buckling under pressure of highly contagious P1 variant

  • Nasa chooses SpaceX to build Moon lander

    SpaceX will build a lander that the US space agency will use to return humans to the Moon this decade.

  • With food and fuel, Hezbollah braces for the worst in Lebanon collapse

    Lebanon's Hezbollah has made preparations for an all-out collapse of the fracturing state, issuing ration cards for food, importing medicine and readying storage for fuel from its patron Iran, three sources familiar with the plans told Reuters. The steps highlight rising fears of an implosion of the Lebanese state, in which authorities can no longer import food or fuel to keep the lights on. The plan chimes with worries in Lebanon that people will have to rely on political factions for food and security, in the way many did in the militia days of the 1975-1990 civil war.