Is Goenka Diamond and Jewels Limited’s (NSE:GOENKA) Balance Sheet Strong Enough To Weather A Storm?

Investors are always looking for growth in small-cap stocks like Goenka Diamond and Jewels Limited (NSE:GOENKA), with a market cap of ₹114m. However, an important fact which most ignore is: how financially healthy is the business? Since GOENKA is loss-making right now, it’s crucial to understand the current state of its operations and pathway to profitability. Here are few basic financial health checks you should consider before taking the plunge. Nevertheless, given that I have not delve into the company-specifics, I recommend you dig deeper yourself into GOENKA here.

How does GOENKA’s operating cash flow stack up against its debt?

GOENKA has sustained its debt level by about ₹1.8b over the last 12 months . At this stable level of debt, GOENKA currently has ₹7.7m remaining in cash and short-term investments , ready to deploy into the business. Moving onto cash from operations, its small level of operating cash flow means calculating cash-to-debt wouldn’t be too useful, though these low levels of cash means that operational efficiency is worth a look. As the purpose of this article is a high-level overview, I won’t be looking at this today, but you can assess some of GOENKA’s operating efficiency ratios such as ROA here.

Can GOENKA meet its short-term obligations with the cash in hand?

With current liabilities at ₹5.5b, the company has been able to meet these commitments with a current assets level of ₹7.9b, leading to a 1.44x current account ratio. Generally, for Luxury companies, this is a reasonable ratio since there’s a sufficient cash cushion without leaving too much capital idle or in low-earning investments.

Does GOENKA face the risk of succumbing to its debt-load?

With debt reaching 73% of equity, GOENKA may be thought of as relatively highly levered. This is not uncommon for a small-cap company given that debt tends to be lower-cost and at times, more accessible. Though, since GOENKA is presently unprofitable, there’s a question of sustainability of its current operations. Maintaining a high level of debt, while revenues are still below costs, can be dangerous as liquidity tends to dry up in unexpected downturns.

Next Steps:

Although GOENKA’s debt level is towards the higher end of the spectrum, its cash flow coverage seems adequate to meet obligations which means its debt is being efficiently utilised. Since there is also no concerns around GOENKA’s liquidity needs, this may be its optimal capital structure for the time being. Keep in mind I haven’t considered other factors such as how GOENKA has been performing in the past. I recommend you continue to research Goenka Diamond and Jewels to get a better picture of the small-cap by looking at:

