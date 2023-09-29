What goes around, comes around: Boomerang competition to take place in Lorain Saturday
Some of the best boomerang athletes in the country are in town this weekend, and national champions will be crowned at the Lorain County Community College.
Some of the best boomerang athletes in the country are in town this weekend, and national champions will be crowned at the Lorain County Community College.
With their lease ending, the Baltimore Orioles and Maryland announced a new deal to keep the team at Camden Yards.
Detroit hasn't won a division title since 1993, a streak that could end this season.
The CDC has a laundry list of potential symptoms of long COVID. Here are the most common ones — and what we know so far about the condition.
The Colorado safety had a tackle go very wrong against Oregon.
It's time for the 2023 WNBA playoffs. Here's how to tune in.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde pick the biggest Week 5 matchups in college football against the spread in this week’s Race for the Case.
Football is back. Here's what you need to know about how to watch Thursday Night Football.
New York Acting Supreme Court Justice Nicholas Moyne rejected a bid by Uber, DoorDash and Grubhub to block a bill requiring a minimum wage for app-based delivery workers.
Fitbit's latest Charge 6 offers improved heart rate tracking and deeper Google integration.
"I think we can all in this room kind of relate to that, where we've been in spaces before where we tell people, 'Well, what do I have to do to prove it to you?'"
October Prime Day takes place on the 10 and 11, but these Amazon device deals are available early. Shop doorbells, TVs and more.
Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders is the most sacked quarterback in the FBS. Up next is USC.
One Amazon customer said it "feels like a $10K tennis bracelet." The post All my friends are wearing this Amazon best-selling tennis bracelet, and it’s only $18 appeared first on In The Know.
The Biden administration this week reinstated a stricter gainful employment rule, toughening one accountability metric and adding a new one.
We've got another intriguing collection of games on tap this week in college football.
As for other news, it’s been an interesting and somewhat slower week for the crypto community. On Sunday, Hong Kong-based crypto company Mixin lost around $200 million to hackers in a breach. The hack on Mixin is the biggest theft in the crypto world in 2023, according to data maintained by Rekt.
They're baaack ... The Kardashian family returns to reality TV for a brand new season tomorrow.
Reddit’s Head of Privacy, Jutta Williams, shared in a post on Wednesday that the platform is removing the ability for users to opt out of personalized ads based on their upvotes and other activity.
'It feels like you are being held and cuddled,' wrote a five-star fan.
A bundle that includes a Blink video doorbell and two outdoor security cameras is just $100 for Prime members.