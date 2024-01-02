‘What goes up’: New Year’s Eve gunfire leaves bullet holes in SC families’ homes

Gunfire rang in the new year in Lancaster County, leaving bullet holes in two families’ homes as they slept Sunday night.

Channel 9 South Carolina reporter Tina Terry spoke with one victim who showed the damage left behind.

Marcy Richardson says a bullet entered her father’s room, and there’s still a hole in the ceiling where the projectile came in.

“It came down through the roof, the ceiling, and then it slanted,” Richardson told Terry.

She says her father, Louis Schrader, lives in a home on Great Falls Highway, and he was sound asleep in his bed when it happened.

The next bullet somehow ended up in a bathroom, where her dad found it the next day.

“I seen it laying there, I didn’t know what it was, so I just moved it with my foot,” Schrader said.

A second family in Indian Land reported a similar case on New Year’s Day. Their home on Wellington Avenue near Collins Road was also hit by gunfire.

Luckily, no one was hurt in either case, but Richardson said she has a message for the public.

“Have fun, but remember what goes up must come down, and you don’t know where it’s going to come down at. It could have easily hurt him,” Richardson said.

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating both of those crimes, but so far no arrests have been made yet.

