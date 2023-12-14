Who goes first at a four-way stop? California law says these drivers have the right-of-way

From prohibiting flashing high beams to merging laws, the California Vehicle Code has a seemingly endless list of rules for drivers to follow.

Here’s another one: When you and another driver pull up to a four-way stop intersection simultaneously, who gets to go first?

California law outlines who has right-of-way:

Who has the right-of-way at a California intersection?

When approaching an intersection, the California Driver’s Handbook states the vehicle that arrives first has the right-of-way.

“Other vehicles, bicyclists, and pedestrians must wait for the person who has the right-of-way,” the handbook states.

Even if you arrived to the intersection first, you should never assume that other travelers will follow the rule.

“Give up your right-of-way when it will help prevent collisions,” the handbook states.

The driver’s right-of-way is forfeited if a pedestrian is present.

According to the handbook, “pedestrians have the right-of-way in marked or unmarked crosswalks.”

Even though Californians are no longer generally cited for jaywalking, it is still illegal.

If a pedestrian is crossing the road at an unmarked crosswalk and it is clear they are creating a hazard for motorists, then they can be stopped and ticketed for jaywalking.

What if two drivers get to the stop sign at the same time?

If you and another driver arrive at a four-way stop at the same time, the vehicle code states the driver of the vehicle on the left must yield to the vehicle on their right.

This does not apply to any of the following situations:

An intersection controlled by a traffic control signal or a yield sign.

An intersection controlled by stop signs from less than all directions.

When two vehicles are approaching one another from opposite directions and one of the vehicles intends to make a left turn.

If two vehicles arrive at a four-way stop from opposite directions and one intends to make a left turn, the driver making the left turn must yield to the oncoming car.

What are the penalties if a California driver fails to yield?

According to Shouse California Law Group, drivers who fail to yield the right-of-way can be be guilty of a traffic infraction.

This can result in a fine of $238 and one point on a person’s driving record.