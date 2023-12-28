Who goes first at a four-way stop? WA state law says these drivers have the right-of-way

When driving in the residential areas of Washington state, there are many forms of traffic control you could run into. There are roundabouts, single-lane roads, blinking yellow lights and of course, the four-way stop.

But what does Washington state law actually say about four-way stops? Who goes first? Here’s what we know:

Four-way stop protocol in WA

It is important to remember that while state guidelines determine who should yield the right of way to whom, there is no guarantee that others will follow these guidelines.

“The law says who must yield the right-of-way, it does not give anyone the right-of-way,” states the Washington State Driver Guide. “Failure to yield the right of way is the number one citation in city collisions.”

The Driver Guide states that the right of way in a four-way stop in Washington state goes to the first driver to reach the intersection at a complete stop. If more than one driver gets there at the same time, the vehicle to the right goes first.

Regardless of circumstances or who has the right of way, drivers should always be alert and aware when on the road. If you are prepared for drivers to fail to give up the right of way, you will also be more prepared to protect yourself from a potential collision.

If you get there at the same time as another driver opposite of you, and you’re both turning into the same lane, the person turning right goes first.

All drivers must always yield to pedestrians and bicyclists in an intersection, whether or not they are in a marked lane or crosswalk.

The penalty for failing to yield the right of way is $124.