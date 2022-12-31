What goes up must come down: Police warn against New Year's Eve gunfire

Police have issued a warning as 2023 approaches: One person's celebration can easily become another person's tragedy.

Three years ago, Dianne Harris traveled from Jamaica to visit family and ring in the New Year at a quiet corner of Old School Square in Delray Beach. She embraced her niece during the celebration and felt a sudden pain in her right leg.

Harris had been shot.

And on July 4 of this year, Vernice Patterson sat in her car and watched fireworks on 37th Street before she, too, was shot. Her 13-year-old daughter sat nearby, according to a news release from the West Palm Beach Police Department.

Police believe both incidents resulted from "celebratory gunfire," and while both women recovered, the dangerous practice has killed others around the nation and the world.

"While it may be culturally accepted in some foreign countries, celebratory gunfire — the practice of shooting guns into the air to celebrate holidays — is not only dangerous, but illegal in Florida," the news release says.

West Palm Beach police are increasing their presence during New Year's Eve, and the department plans to use ShotSpotter technology to pinpoint the location of any gunfire that might erupt during the festivities. The tool uses "acoustic sensors" that detect gunshots throughout the city and report the location to officers.

"With a zero tolerance for celebratory gunfire, anyone apprehended for this activity by West Palm Beach police will face the maximum charges," the department said.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office issued a similar warning and urged residents to call 561-688-3400 to report celebratory gunfire. Reports can also be made by calling or texting 911.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: What is celebratory gunfire? Palm Beach County officials issue warning