Goffstown police search for man who ran off following attempted traffic stop

Paul Feely, The New Hampshire Union Leader, Manchester
·1 min read

May 23—Goffstown police are looking for a man they say ran away from officers following a brief pursuit Saturday night police, officials said.

Police attempted to stop a vehicle on Mast Road in the area of the Shell gas station around 9:20 p.m. for operating with no headlights, officials said.

A short chase ensued but was stopped after the vehicle began traveling at dangerous speeds, police said. The vehicle was later found empty in the area of Mast Road and Henry Bridge Road.

Police reported seeing a man running from the scene into a wooded area. A K9 track was started but the man could not be found, police said.

A backpack containing ammunition and a large amount of suspected narcotics was recovered from the area, police said.

Officials said the investigation is active and anyone with information is asked to call Goffstown police at 603-497-4858.

Recommended Stories

  • Ryanair flight carrying exiled Belarusian journalist forced to land in Minsk

    European governments accused Belarusian president Alexander Lukashenko of "state terrorism" and "hijacking" after he sent a fighter jet to force an Ryanair flight to make an emergency landing apparently so he could arrest an exiled opposition journalist. The European Union condemned an "utterly unacceptable" attack on civil aviation and Lithuania demanded a Nato response after the flight from Athens to Vilnius was forced to land in Minsk on Sunday afternoon. Minsk airport said the flight was forced to land because of a bomb threat. No bomb was found when the plane was searched, but Belarusian officials took the opportunity to arrest Roman Protasevich, a founder and editor of Nexta, a social media channel that reported on mass protests that broke out last summer against Mr Lukashenko. Dominic Raab, the Foreign Secretary, said the UK was "alarmed" by Mr Protasevich's detention and the flight diversion. "We are coordinating with our allies. "This outlandish action by Lukashenko will have serious implications," he said on Twitter. Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawieck said the aircraft had been "hijacked" in a "reprehensible act of state terrorism" and called for fresh sanctions against Belarus in response.

  • Olympic gymnast comes out of 9-year retirement to compete in U.S. Classic after having two kids and ahead of her 33rd birthday

    32-year-old Chellsie Memmel, a 2005 world all-around champion and a 2008 Olympic Games silver medalist, retired from the sport in 2012.

  • Lauren Boebert stated there hadn't been a single COVID-19 death in Texas since mask restrictions ended in March. Data shows thousands had, in fact, died.

    3,600 Texans have died from COVID-19 since March 2, which was the day restrictions were lifted, said the Texas Department of State Health Services.

  • North Korea bans mullet haircuts, nose piercings, and skinny jeans in Kim Jong Un's latest crackdown on 'anti-socialist behavior'

    Nose piercings and skinny jeans are also forbidden, according to reports. Kim Jong Un's regime is afraid of an encroaching capitalistic lifestyle.

  • Former Trump adviser Jason Miller ordered to pay $42,000 legal fees for failed defamation suit

    Following a failed defamation case, Mr Miller must cover journalist’ legal fees according to recently revealed court documents

  • Former Trump advisor Michael Flynn claims the COVID-19 pandemic was fabricated to distract from the 2020 election

    The former Trump advisor falsely stated Friday that the coronavirus pandemic was invented before November 3 "to gain control" of society.

  • 'Life-altering:' As millions cope with smell loss from COVID-19, researchers find new explanations and possible treatments

    Smell loss afflicts the majority of COVID-19 patients. A new understanding is emerging about what causes it, and eventually, how it might be treated.

  • 'Ultra-maskers' say they'll keep wearing masks even though they've been vaccinated - and perhaps after the pandemic ends

    Many "ultra-maskers" don't want to take off their masks in public, even though the CDC says that's safe for fully vaccinated people.

  • ‘Hung out to dry’: Young journalist fired by AP speaks out against her dismissal

    ‘I am one victim to the asymmetrical enforcement of rules around objectivity and social media that has censored so many journalists,’ Emily Wilder says

  • Russia and China will 'behave responsibly', First Sea Lord says, as Carrier Strike Group sets sail

    Russia and China are expected to "behave responsibly" and not respond recklessly to Britain's aircraft carrier, the First Sea Lord has said, as Britain’s Carrier Strike Group sets sail on its first deployment. Britain’s new flagship aircraft carrier, HMS Queen Elizabeth, left Portsmouth on Saturday night to lead six Royal Navy ships, a Royal Navy submarine, a US Navy destroyer and a frigate from the Netherlands in the largest concentration of maritime and air power to leave the UK in a generation. The seven-month global deployment is the UK Carrier Strike Group’s maiden operational deployment. The nine ships, plus 32 aircraft and 3,700 personnel, will route through the Mediterranean and Indian Ocean and on to the Indo-Pacific. Given the proximity to Russian forces in the Black Sea and Beijing’s assertive claims to disputed areas in the South China Sea, international tensions could be inflamed.

  • TikTokers wished a 97-year-old Auschwitz survivor a 'happy Holocaust' as some 'Free Palestine' supporters target Jewish social media users with antisemitic abuse

    Following Israel's bombing campaign on Gaza, Jewish creators' social media content was often spammed with antisemitic comments.

  • Sanders says Americans 'should tone down the rhetoric' on Israel-Palestine and 'bring people together'

    Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) on Sunday said "we should tone down the rhetoric." when asked about an uptick in attacks against Jewish people in the United States in the last week that at least appears to be correlated to the fighting that broke out between Israel and Hamas overseas. CBS News' John Dickerson tried to gauge Sanders' view on the notion that some Democratic lawmakers may have inadvertently contributed to the "vitriol" against American Jews with their harsh critiques of the Israeli government. Dickerson specifically noted that some members of Congress, likely referring to Sanders' allies Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) and Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.), have recently referred to Israel as an "apartheid state." Sanders didn't address anyone directly or explicitly state how he feels about the use of "apartheid," but he did say the "job of the United States is to bring people together." Some believe use of term “apartheid” to describe Israeli treatment of Palestinians has increased the level of vitriol that has contributed to recent anti-Semitic attacks. Does Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) agree? “I think we should tone down the rhetoric,” he tells @jdickerson. pic.twitter.com/COGgCo6Xga — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) May 23, 2021 Sanders, who has been critical of both Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government and Hamas, also took a somewhat middle-of-the-road stance when he and Dickerson discussed the U.S.'s policies regarding the Israel-Palestine question. The senator said Washington must "develop an even-handed approach to the conflict," which means being both "pro-Israel" and "pro-Palestine," although he remains a proponent of delaying weapons sales to Israel. “Given the incredible suffering in Gaza...I think the United States has got to develop an even-handed approach to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict,” Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) says. “We have to be pro-Israel, but we have to be pro-Palestinian.” pic.twitter.com/LXMMGPXRVJ — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) May 23, 2021 More stories from theweek.comBoycotting the 2022 Olympics5 riotously funny cartoons about GOP resistance to the January 6 CommissionSusan Collins: Infrastructure negotiations 'the test' that 'will determine' whether Biden, GOP can work together

  • Heartbroken family request information from public over shooting of young boy

    Grieving family ask for people to come forward with information about people who shot six year old boy dead in an ‘isolated road rage incident’

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene called AOC a 'terrorist' and blamed the New York lawmaker for 'attacks on Jewish people'

    Marjorie Taylor Greene responded to AOC's tweet posted on Friday where she condemned antisemitism worldwide.

  • Former Rep. Justin Amash says Liz Cheney could have spoken out against Trump sooner, rejects her being 'some sort of hero'

    "For a long time, I was warning that the president's approach could lead to things like violence ... to a lot of animosity and contempt," Amash said.

  • Israeli officials 'regret' bombing Gaza AP bureau as post-ceasefire clean up begins

    Israeli officials have privately expressed “regret” for blowing up a tower in the Gaza Strip that contained foreign media offices, it emerged on Sunday, as Palestinians began cleaning up the enclave’s rubble-strewn streets. In Gaza City, groups of young men and women used brooms to sweep dust and debris from the main roads, as outdoor vigils were held for the 248 victims of Israeli airstrikes and artillery fire. US officials estimate that the cost of repairing Gaza’s damaged hospitals, school and infrastructure will amount to several billion dollars, while the United Nations says hundreds of homes have been completely destroyed. It came as the New York Times reported that some Israeli military officials now “regret” a decision to strike the media tower in Gaza City, which contained the offices of Associated Press, a major US news agency, and the broadcaster Al-Jazeera. Israel maintains that the airstrike was justified as it claims that Hamas assets were in the building. The Israeli army gave reporters an hour to evacuate the tower, and no one was killed in the attack. But according to the New York Times, some Israeli military officials had argued against the air strike and now consider it a “mistake.” One official also felt that the damage caused by the strike to Israel’s international reputation outweighed the benefits of destroying Hamas equipment, the report added, citing three sources. Hamas denies that its assets were in the media tower and has accused Israel of committing “war crimes” by attacking civilian buildings, though Israel rejects this. In an interview with the Telegraph on Sunday, a senior Hamas official blamed Israel for the outbreak of the conflict in Gaza and warned that the Jewish state was “playing with fire.”

  • 'We as a community must do better': Teenage girl dead, five others wounded in shooting at Ohio park, police say

    A teenager is dead and five others are wounded after a shooting late Saturday at a music party promoted on social media in downtown Columbus, Ohio.

  • Belarus forces airliner to land and arrests opponent, sparking U.S. and European outrage

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Belarusian authorities scrambled a fighter jet and flagged what turned out to be a false bomb alert to force a Ryanair plane to land on Sunday and then detained an opposition-minded journalist who was on board, drawing condemnation from Europe and the United States. In what was described by some EU leaders as a hijacking, a Soviet-era MiG-29 fighter jet escorted the Ryanair-operated passenger plane flying from Athens to Lithuania. The plane was suddenly diverted to Minsk, the capital of Belarus, where authorities detained journalist Roman Protasevich.

  • Priti Patel: Britain must replace ‘broken’ immigration system with ‘firm but fair’ approach

    Britain's immigration system is too confusing and needs to be replaced with one that is fair but firm, the Home Secretary will say on Monday. It comes after Priti Patel revealed on Sunday that the immigration legislation and rules were 500 pages long and that the Home Office was in the process of simplifying them. She said Monday's announcement was based on the "digitalisation of our borders, but also the simplification of our immigration laws". Ms Patel told Trevor Phillips on Sunday that the digitalisation of borders would enable the department to "upstream checks", which she said was "important in terms of criminality". She will use her keynote speech at a conference to pledge a wholesale reform of the UK's "broken" immigration system by implementing a "fully digital border" within five years. She will also launch a US-style Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) which requires visitors to the UK to obtain an electronic permit before travelling. The Home Office said it would make the border more secure, with automated checks to prevent foreign criminals travelling to the country while enabling the Government to count who is coming in and going out. ETAs will be required by anyone without a visa or immigration status, although they will not be needed by Irish citizens, with ministers promising that the system will be operational by the end of 2025. During her speech, Ms Patel will say anything less than "wholesale reform" of the immigration system would not meet the demands of the public. She will say: "They want a new system that works for the law-abiding majority and against those who hope to abuse our hospitality and generous spirit. The immigration system is broken, but this country isn't. We can't fix the system overnight, but we will fix it." The Home Secretary will stress that the system will need to reflect "the values and wishes of the vast majority of Britons of all colours and creeds" and will add: "They simply want an approach to immigration that is fair but firm." It comes after the Government set out plans in the Queen's Speech earlier this month to toughen laws to deny refugee status to any asylum-seekers who have passed through a safe country before reaching the UK. The proposal was condemned by the United Nations refugee agency and charities who said it would be a betrayal of Britain's historic tradition of providing protection to people fleeing persecution. On Sunday, Ms Patel defended the plan, saying many asylum-seekers arriving in the UK had been smuggled by people traffickers. She said: "People that are being smuggled, they should be claiming asylum in the first safe country that they travel through – more often than not these are EU member states – rather than taking the risk of coming to the United Kingdom." However, Nick Thomas-Symonds, the shadow home secretary, said the Conservatives had had 11 years to fix a system that they "broke". "Clearly people who have no right to be in this country shouldn't be here, but what we have seen from the Home Office is utter incompetence on this," he said. "What we don't want to see is the Government deflecting blame for their own failure when it's their incompetence, their management and mismanagement of the Home Office that has been the problem."

  • SC woman sentenced in shooting that ‘shows the need for a hate crime law,’ sheriff says

    Officials said evidence in the case showed the shooter, a white Rosewood, SC, woman, shouted racial epithets at the victims while shooting into their homes.