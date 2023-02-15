Goffsttown driver arrested for DWI after pedestrian hit

Feb. 14—A Goffstown driver was arrested for DWI after police say his vehicle struck a pedestrian in Manchester Monday afternoon.

Police responded to a report of a pedestrian hit by a car shortly after 4 p.m. at the intersection of Brook and Chestnut streets.

Police found the victim, a 64-year-old man from Manchester, had suffered a head injury.

The driver was identified in a news release as Edmund Joyce, 60.

Police said the pedestrian was taken to Catholic Medical Center for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.