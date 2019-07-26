Gofore Oyj (HEL:GOFORE) Is Employing Capital Very Effectively

Today we are going to look at Gofore Oyj (HEL:GOFORE) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. Specifically, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), since that will give us an insight into how efficiently the business can generate profits from the capital it requires.

First, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Next, we'll compare it to others in its industry. Last but not least, we'll look at what impact its current liabilities have on its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Gofore Oyj:

0.24 = €6.1m ÷ (€35m - €9.4m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2018.)

Therefore, Gofore Oyj has an ROCE of 24%.

Is Gofore Oyj's ROCE Good?

ROCE is commonly used for comparing the performance of similar businesses. Using our data, we find that Gofore Oyj's ROCE is meaningfully better than the 13% average in the IT industry. We would consider this a positive, as it suggests it is using capital more effectively than other similar companies. Putting aside its position relative to its industry for now, in absolute terms, Gofore Oyj's ROCE is currently very good.

Gofore Oyj's current ROCE of 24% is lower than 3 years ago, when the company reported a 60% ROCE. This makes us wonder if the business is facing new challenges. You can click on the image below to see (in greater detail) how Gofore Oyj's past growth compares to other companies.

HLSE:GOFORE Past Revenue and Net Income, July 26th 2019

Remember that this metric is backwards looking - it shows what has happened in the past, and does not accurately predict the future. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. Future performance is what matters, and you can see analyst predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

Gofore Oyj's Current Liabilities And Their Impact On Its ROCE

Current liabilities include invoices, such as supplier payments, short-term debt, or a tax bill, that need to be paid within 12 months. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

Gofore Oyj has total assets of €35m and current liabilities of €9.4m. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 27% of its total assets. This is quite a low level of current liabilities which would not greatly boost the already high ROCE.