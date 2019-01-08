Gofore Oyj (HEL:GOFORE): Time For A Financial Health Check

Investors are always looking for growth in small-cap stocks like Gofore Oyj (HEL:GOFORE), with a market cap of €111m. However, an important fact which most ignore is: how financially healthy is the business? IT companies, even ones that are profitable, are inclined towards being higher risk. So, understanding the company’s financial health becomes essential. I believe these basic checks tell most of the story you need to know. Though, since I only look at basic financial figures, I suggest you dig deeper yourself into GOFORE here.

Does GOFORE produce enough cash relative to debt?

Over the past year, GOFORE has reduced its debt from €5.3m to €4.2m – this includes long-term debt. With this debt repayment, GOFORE’s cash and short-term investments stands at €10.0m , ready to deploy into the business. Moving onto cash from operations, its operating cash flow is not yet significant enough to calculate a meaningful cash-to-debt ratio, indicating that operational efficiency is something we’d need to take a look at. As the purpose of this article is a high-level overview, I won’t be looking at this today, but you can assess some of GOFORE’s operating efficiency ratios such as ROA here.

Can GOFORE pay its short-term liabilities?

With current liabilities at €9.2m, it seems that the business has maintained a safe level of current assets to meet its obligations, with the current ratio last standing at 2.76x. Generally, for IT companies, this is a reasonable ratio since there is a bit of a cash buffer without leaving too much capital in a low-return environment.

HLSE:GOFORE Historical Debt January 8th 19 More

Is GOFORE’s debt level acceptable?

With debt at 23% of equity, GOFORE may be thought of as appropriately levered. This range is considered safe as GOFORE is not taking on too much debt obligation, which may be constraining for future growth.

Next Steps:

GOFORE has demonstrated its ability to generate sufficient levels of cash flow, while its debt hovers at an appropriate level. Furthermore, the company exhibits proper management of current assets and upcoming liabilities. This is only a rough assessment of financial health, and I’m sure GOFORE has company-specific issues impacting its capital structure decisions. You should continue to research Gofore Oyj to get a more holistic view of the stock by looking at:

Future Outlook: What are well-informed industry analysts predicting for GOFORE’s future growth? Take a look at our free research report of analyst consensus for GOFORE’s outlook. Valuation: What is GOFORE worth today? Is the stock undervalued, even when its growth outlook is factored into its intrinsic value? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether GOFORE is currently mispriced by the market. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



