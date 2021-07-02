Goforth, wife, and printing company to be subpoenaed about election mailer

Jul. 2—Following a hearing today, the Kentucky Registry of Election and Finance (KREF) voted unanimously to subpoena State Rep. Robert Goforth and other witnesses regarding an autopen campaign mailer which is the focus of an election law violation complaint.

The mailer referenced is a mass-produced letter, written in auto-penned cursive, from Ashley Goforth, wife of Rep. Robert S. Goforth (R-KY) of the 89th District, who was indicted on charges for her abuse. It was sent out during the time Goforth was campaigning for re-election to the Legislature.

The letter appears to have been written by his wife, Ashley Goforth, in support of her husband and said they, like other couples throughout the year, had just gone through some troubles in their marriage.

"2020 has been a difficult year for all of us, and certainly for our family," Ashley Goforth wrote. "With God's help and loving grace, we're getting through it."

She then stated in the letter, because her husband was a conservative Republican, "angry liberal radicals from out-of-state have harassed us relentlessly."

Goforth, who represents a small portion of Berea and Madison County, was indicted in September on strangulation and assault charges stemming from an incident which took place in April 2020 at his home.

In October of 2020, a petition was filed by 10 Kentuckians who said the mailer petition, pursuant to KRS 63.020 of the Kentucky Constitution, eight local residents called for his impeachment for engaging in "misdemeanors in office," including breach of public trust, felonious acts of violence upon women, abuse of office and state property and other misfeasance and malfeasance as outlined in the petition.

Under the 'Abuse of office and personal and financial gain' section of the petition of impeachment, it refers to the mailer, allegedly sent out by Goforth's wife, to voters across his district.

"Nowhere on the letter or envelope is the requisite disclaimer or 'paid for by' notice," the petition states. "The mailer went out to voters all across his legislative district. This is a clear and obvious attempt by a state legislator to use a plea from his abused spouse to influence the judge and prosecutor, contaminate the jury pool and impact the outcome."

Story continues

Further, the document states the mailer violates KRS 6.606, as Rep. Goforth was acting to influence those involved in his criminal prosecution, using his office and his public position.

On Thursday afternoon, after a six-hour-long hearing in which the mailer was discussed, State Attorney Leslie Saunders recommended the board find it as an unintentional violation and cited Goforth had no knowledge his wife sent out the mailer.

"He denied that his wife was working for the campaign and did not know about the mailer," she said. "What he has maintained is his wife wanted to support him, and wrote the letter in support and paid for the expenses her self. it went out to about 300 people, but he said she paid the expenses and postage herself and that he didn't know about it, and this is what he will continue to say about this mailer."

This action followed the presentation of evidence by attorney Anna Whites indicating Rep. Goforth may have misled investigators regarding intentional misuse of campaign funds, as well as hours of testimony against Goforth from other parties.

"Honest disclosures about funding campaigns is essential to the integrity of elections. If a candidate can't tell the truth about that, how can we trust him to represent us ethically," said Whites, who is the representative of the complainant, Kelly Smith of Berea.

However, despite the attorney's urges, the board overruled her and upheld the decision to subpoena the lawmaker.

In addition to Goforth, his wife Ashley Goforth and his printing company will also be called to answer questions about intentional violations of campaign finance law and lying to investigators.

Emily LaDouceur, who is one of the petitioners of Goforth stated, "The most significant word to take away from Goforth's hearing is 'veracity,'" she began. "At the end of the day, the only consistency we see from this man is his pattern of dishonesty. He continues to expect the public, and now this hearing body, to suspend their better judgement while his story evolves with more and more inconsistency everyday. From the letter he claims his wife hand wrote, which we now know is a blatant lie, to the claim his wife used her own cash to send these letters as 'personal' mail, while admitting voter data was used to pull addresses, making the letter an official campaign mailer. At what point do we just say the words, 'Robert Goforth is lying, and he needs to be held accountable?'"

Other petitioners include:

Mike VanWinkle, Berea

Carol VanWinkle, Berea

Rebecca Tucker

Kelly Smith

Jeffrey Richey

Nikita Vundi

Rebecca Parrish

Laurie White

Emily LaDouceur

Matthew Frederick

Goforth is expected to testify at the KREF Sept. 23 meeting.

The hearing was available to the public but was made private after the streaming ended by the KREF.