Goforth's hearing pushed to April
Feb. 18—A pre-trail hearing for Rep. Robert Goforth was set to take place on Wednesday, but was pushed off the docket until April 14 — almost a year after charges were filed.
Goforth was indicted in September by a grand jury in Laurel County on one count of first-degree strangulation and fourth-degree assault.
The representative is accused of choking Amy Goforth, his wife, and hitting her in the head causing an injury on April 21.
Goforth of East Bernstadt was indicted on one count of first-degree strangulation and one count of assault in the fourth degree. He was originally charged with the two aforementioned charges and third-degree terroristic threatening.
Laurel Sheriff's Sgt. John Inman arrested the state representative on April 21 at approximately 3:10 a.m. after a woman, later identified as Amy Goforth, went to London's 911 Dispatch Center and asked to speak with a deputy regarding a domestic assault. The deputies noted Goforth's wife had visible marks on her forehead, neck and arms.
Amy Goforth stated she was able to leave the residence after promising her husband she would unlock her phone — the subject that initiated the altercation, according to the arrest citation. The citation states the Amy Goforth said her husband struck her in the forehead and she had a bruise and knot on her forehead.
Amy Goforth was also found to have bruising on her leg and reported that her husband had stated he was going to kill her.
She further stated Goforth grabbed an ethernet cable from a kitchen drawer and while she had her face toward the ground, he began strangling her to the point that she had difficulty breathing and believed she was going to pass out.
Goforth also threatened "to hog tie" her, according to the arrest citation.
After promising to unlock her phone, she was able to leave the residence and seek help.
There were three children at the residence during the altercation, according to the report.
The citation further stated that Laurel Sheriff's deputies had to make two attempts to get Goforth to the door of the home, where they found all three children safe. Goforth, according to the citation, did not appear to be "manifestly under the influence of alcohol or drugs."
The citation noted Amy Goforth also completed paperwork for an Emergency Protection Order (EPO).
Goforth was held in the Laurel County Correctional Center for approximately 7 1/2 hours before he was released on $25,000 bond.