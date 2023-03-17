GoFundMe account for Central State patient's family sets $100K for funeral, other expenses

At a news conference Thursday, March 16, 2023 in Dinwiddie County, Leon Ochieng hugs his mother, Caroline Ouko, while the family's attorneys Ben Crump, left, and Mark Krudrys look on. Ochieng has set up a Go FundMe account for final expenses for his brother Irvo Otieno, who died March 6 after allegedly being suffocated by Henrico County sheriff's deputies and Central State Hospital personnel, all of who are facing second-degree murder charges in his death.

The brother of a man who died at Central State Hospital while in the custody of Henrico County sheriff’s deputies earlier this month has started a GoFundMe account to cover funeral and other expenses.

Leon Ochieng identifies himself on the page as the sibling of Irvo Otieno, who he said “was senselessly killed while in the care of police and medical personnel” March 6 at the state-run mental hospital in Dinwiddie County. Ochieng set up the account Thursday with a goal of $100,000, and as of midday Friday, March 17, roughly $9,000 had been raised.

Otieno, a 28-year-old native of Kenya who lived in Henrico County, died in a hospital admissions area when seven Henrico deputies are shown in a video holding him down on the floor by laying their bodies over his. The video footage is key in the Dinwiddie commonwealth’s attorney’s second-degree murder case against those deputies and three hospital employees.

According to lawyers for Otieno’s family, one of the deputies can be seen with his knee across Otieno’s neck – invoking similarities to a 2020 video that showed a Minneapolis police officer’s knee across the neck of a Black man who later died in custody.

The video has been shown to his family and his family’s attorneys but has not yet been viewed by the press or public. Ann Cabell Baskervill, Dinwiddie’s chief prosecutor, has said she does not plan to release the video publicly because she does not want to jeopardize the case or the death investigation by the Virginia State Police.

Seven Henrico deputies and three employees of Central State Hospital are facing second-degree murder charges in Otieno’s death Two of the deputies have been released on bond.

At Thursday’s news conference and again in the GoFundMe narrative, Ochieng noted his brother’s battle with mental-health issues. At the time he was taken into Henrico custody, Otieno apparently was in the midst of a crisis, and Ochieng said authorities used that to their advantage when they took him into custody on March 3, three days before the Central State incident..

“He was suffering a mental illness breakdown and was already vulnerable before they carried out their actions,” he wrote. “They were all aware of his condition, yet they took advantage of him and killed him. He was treated inhumanely before his right to breathe was compounded away by 7 officers and additional state hospital staff.”

Irvo Otieno's brother set up this GoFundMe account to cover final expenses. Since this image was taken, the account has raised more than $8,800 and the goal has been set at $100,000.

Ochieng and his family also dispute the deputies’ claim that Otieno was combative and aggressive toward them, and that prompted the restraint. The videos from Otieno's cell in Henrico County and at the CSH intake area showed the victim as quite lethargic and weakened.

“Irvo did not put up a fight,” Ochieng said. “He was in handcuffs and leg shackles, weak, tired and yet they still used excessive force to kill him. Irvo’s life was forcefully ended.”

Otieno was an aspiring musician and hip-hop artist who, according to his mother, “could write a song in five minutes.” When he was four, his family came to Virginia, and Ochieng said he wanted to earn enough money to help people in their native country.

He wrote and performed under the name "Young Vo."

Ochieng, whose birthday was around the same time Otieno died, said he was coming to the Richmond area to celebrate and to assist Otieno with his career. Instead, he now is dealing with his brother’s death, and he called every waking hour “a nightmare for us.:

"This is the begin of a very difficult journey to fight for Justice for Irvo Otieno!” Ochieng wrote. The family wants to get the Justice Department involved in the case, and they encouraged their supporters to ask their elected representatives for some kind of legislative relief.

“We have seen this nightmare happen too often before, and it’s time we as a nation need to push legislators to initiate an end to it,” Ochieng wrote in the GoFundMe account. “They wouldn't want any family members or associates to experience this kind of pain, so why is it OK for black families to be the majority of this injustice???”

Bill Atkinson (he/him/his) is an award-winning journalist who covers breaking news, government and politics. Reach him at batkinson@progress-index.com or on Twitter at @BAtkinson_PI.

