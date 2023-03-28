GoFundMe for children of Colorado woman allegedly poisoned by dentist husband gains steam

Mar. 27—The family of an Aurora woman, whose dentist husband is accused of slowly poisoning her, set up a GoFundMe Monday to raise money for the couple's six children who have "...lost their mother and their father in a recent tragic event that has shocked and saddened us all," according to the webpage.

James Craig, 45, was arrested and formally charged with Angela Craig's murder by 18th Judicial District Attorney John Kellner last week.

Angela Pray Craig, 43, died March 18 three days after she was rushed to the hospital complaining of a severe headache and dizziness. According to the 52-page arrest affidavit, her brother Mark Pray drove her to University Hospital March 15 at around 11 a.m. That afternoon, Mrs. Craig suffered a seizure and never recovered, investigators said.

According to the affidavit, James Craig's dental practice partner pulled a nurse aside at that time and asked the hospital to check for Potassium Cyanide.

Angela Craig's autopsy was completed by the Arapahoe County Coroner last Thursday, but the toxicology results have not been released

Hospital sources, who asked not to be identified because they weren't authorized to speak publicly, told The Denver Gazette the woman's door was guarded by security personnel who made sure that James Craig could not enter the room.

The GoFundMe notes that Angela Craig's death "has been ruled suspicious" and provides a link to the redacted arrest affidavit.

Her family held a private memorial in the Denver Metro area last week.

Craig was arrested and formally charged with first degree murder with intent after deliberation. During the Thursday hearing, he waived his right to having his preliminary hearing within 35 days. His next court appearance is April 7.

As of this writing, the GoFundMe had raised nearly $5,000.