UPDATE: GoFundMe Created For 53-Year-Old SF Asian Man Stabbed in Robbery
A GoFundMe has been set up for the victim of a violent robbery in Bayview in San Francisco on Saturday, identified as Chi Ling Lee.
The details: The 53-year-old was left hospitalized after he was reportedly stabbed by a man five times on Exeter Street at around 10:30 p.m.
Chiling Lee was walking home in the Bayview late Saturday night from his USPS job when he was stabbed 5 times. In the head, chest, stomach & hand.#StopAAPIHate
(1/4) pic.twitter.com/jCOeeOoTp0
— Dion Lim (@DionLimTV) April 14, 2021
The suspect allegedly attacked Lee from behind, demanding money from the victim before fleeing the scene in a car with the victim's backpack.
Lee said he was able to grab the suspect by the hair and hit him in the eyes and nose with his now-broken phone, as both his son and wife, Dong, tried to help fight him off, according to ABC7 News.
Lee reportedly suffered multiple stab wounds, a punctured lung, a broken rib and emotional trauma.
In a statement to NextShark, the SFPD said that the officers responded to a report of a robbery and aggravated assault and rendered aid to the victim.
Support for Lee: A GoFundMe campaign was created for Lee, organized by Dong Min Sun.
“The funds raised will go to support the medical costs that will incur and any expenses that will arise to aid in his physical recovery along with lost wages from time off needed from his job at the United States Postal Service.”
As of this writing, the campaign has raised over $28,000 of its original $25,000 goal.
The investigation: The incident is currently under investigation by the SFPD Robbery Detail.
Police have not said whether the attack was racially motivated.
Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin a text message with the SFPD.
