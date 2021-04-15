UPDATE: GoFundMe Created For 53-Year-Old SF Asian Man Stabbed in Robbery

Grace Kim
·2 min read

A GoFundMe has been set up for the victim of a violent robbery in Bayview in San Francisco on Saturday, identified as Chi Ling Lee.

The details: The 53-year-old was left hospitalized after he was reportedly stabbed by a man five times on Exeter Street at around 10:30 p.m.



  • The suspect allegedly attacked Lee from behind, demanding money from the victim before fleeing the scene in a car with the victim's backpack.

  • Lee said he was able to grab the suspect by the hair and hit him in the eyes and nose with his now-broken phone, as both his son and wife, Dong, tried to help fight him off, according to ABC7 News.

  • Lee reportedly suffered multiple stab wounds, a punctured lung, a broken rib and emotional trauma.

  • In a statement to NextShark, the SFPD said that the officers responded to a report of a robbery and aggravated assault and rendered aid to the victim.


Support for Lee: A GoFundMe campaign was created for Lee, organized by Dong Min Sun.

  • “The funds raised will go to support the medical costs that will incur and any expenses that will arise to aid in his physical recovery along with lost wages from time off needed from his job at the United States Postal Service.”

  • As of this writing, the campaign has raised over $28,000 of its original $25,000 goal.


The investigation: The incident is currently under investigation by the SFPD Robbery Detail.

  • Police have not said whether the attack was racially motivated.

  • Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin a text message with the SFPD.


Feature Image via KGO

Enjoy this content? Read more from NextShark!

SF Security Guards Suspended Over Response to Assaulted Elderly Chinese Man

Man Kidnapped as a Baby Meets His Real Parents 38 Years Later

Bowen Yang to Win the ‘Visibility Award' From Human Rights Campaign

New Ad Slams Trump's Use of 'Anti-Asian' Names for COVID-19

Recommended Stories

  • Lucy Liu on 'terrifying' and 'outrageous' attacks against Asian Americans: 'Words matter'

    Lucy Liu talks parenting amid the rise in hate crimes against the Asian American community.

  • Vietnamese Americans start self-defense course in wake of Atlanta shootings

    When tragedy struck across the country in Georgia, Tam Nguyen helped fellow members of his Southern California Vietnamese-American community start defense courses and assert themselves in the face of racism, rebranding his charity as a social justice movement. The critical moment came on March 16, when a gunman opened fire at three Atlanta area spas, killing eight people including six Asian-American women. The shootings came as hate crimes against Asian Americans surged because of racist rhetoric linking them to the global spread of the coronavirus.

  • Asian Americans discuss bullying, racism with their kids

    The Senate will vote on a bill addressing hate crimes against Asian Americans​ on Wednesday amid a surge in AAPI hate crimes.

  • TikTok User Confronts Man Allegedly Tearing Down Anti-Asian Hate Flyers in Mountain View

    A TikTok user confronted a man who was allegedly tearing down flyers advertising a protest against Asian violence in Mountain View, California. The user, who goes by Rayah Sunshine, can be seen approaching the older white man in a video she uploaded on Monday.

  • Asian Woman Punched in the Face in Chinese Store For Asking Man to Wear Mask in NYC

    An Asian woman received three blows to her face after asking a man to wear a mask in a New York grocery store. The victim, 39, asked Carlos Mackey, 35, to put on a mask as a precaution against COVID-19. In response, Mackey allegedly told her, “Only people that are real Americans are Native Americans, everyone else is an immigrant including Black people.”

  • Elderly Filipino Man Viciously Beaten in Oakland Carjacking

    A 65-year-old Filipino American man ended up in a hospital after falling victim to a brutal carjacking just blocks away from his home in Oakland, California last week. The incident reportedly occurred outside a FoodMaxx grocery store.

  • A California police department fired an officer who is a former Proud Boy. He says it's unfair and he never saw 'anything that was anti-race' while he was affiliated with the group.

    "Such ideology, behavior, and affiliations have no place in law enforcement and will not be tolerated," Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderrama said.

  • Daunte Wright's aunt says she's received hateful emails after launching a GoFundMe page to cover her nephew's funeral costs

    Kelly Bryant, the aunt of Daunte Wright, has received emails saying the GoFundMe campaign was "scandalous" and designed to steal money from people.

  • 'The Simpsons' Actor Apologizes for Voicing 30 Years of Stereotyped Character Apu

    “The Simpsons” voice actor Hank Azaria continues to express his apologies for voicing the character Apu Nahasapeemapetilon, noting that the character itself has become “practically a slur at this point.” Over a year after he stopped doing the character’s voice, Azaria reflected on his controversial portrayal of the Indian American character during an episode of the podcast "Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard" on Monday. Host Dax Shepard commended the way Azaria responded to the controversy after it gained attention from the 2017 documentary "The Problem with Apu" by comedian Hari Kondabolu.

  • Woman threatened with fist, anti-Asian slurs

    Police are on the hunt for a man who harassed an Asian woman on Manhattan's East Side. Investigators say a 25-year-old woman was walking down 1st Avenue near East 57th Street on Tuesday.

  • Man fleeing police crashes, wedges Maserati under freeway

    A man fleeing the California Highway Patrol totaled his girlfriend's Maserati SUV after he careened up an embankment and slammed into the underside of an overpass, wedging the vehicle under a freeway in Oakland, authorities said Tuesday. Police say the 32-year-old man was speeding on a highway Monday when a CHP officer tried to stop him.

  • Millions of Americans are about to become unknowing crypto investors

    With cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase making its Nasdaq debut on Wednesday, "investors no longer have the luxury of watching from the sidelines," Nir Kaissar writes in Bloomberg. "We all have a stake in cryptos now." Kaissar explains that Coinbase differs from a lot of companies that head to Wall Street for public stock offerings in that it's "already hugely profitable" with expected earnings of $730 million to $800 million in the first quarter on $1.8 billion of revenue. It's valued at about $100 billion, placing it among the 100 largest companies in the U.S., which means it's guaranteed to lock up a spot in most broad market index funds. Coinbase is also eligible for the S&P 500, which Kaissar notes is "the most popular index of them all and a core investment in countless portfolios and retirement accounts," so, regardless of whether they realize it, millions of people are about to become crypto investors. Aside from its inclusion in index funds, Kaissar expects the exchange to be very popular with actively managed funds, though he notes there are a few reasons not to get overly excited. For instance, Coinbase's profitability could soon invite competition (including from central bank digital currencies), as well as the risk of increased regulation. "With Coinbase soon to be dropped into millions of portfolios, cryptos have essentially found a way around regulators," Kaissar writes. "That may compel the [Securities and Exchange Commission] to ramp up regulation and scrutiny on crypto exchanges." Read more at Bloomberg. More stories from theweek.comMedical expert: Chauvin's knee did not injure FloydThe GOP's economic confusionThe girl at the center of the Matt Gaetz investigation also reportedly went on his scrutinized Bahamas trip

  • Can businesses require proof of vaccination? Experts say yes

    Americans' support for requiring proof of vaccination depends on which activity the proof would be needed for, according to exclusive polling.

  • Democrats urge Republicans not to filibuster bills addressing anti-Asian hate

    Democratic lawmakers called on their Republican colleagues Tuesday to pass the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act, which aims to improve hate crime reporting and educate law enforcement on identifying anti-Asian racism.Why it matters: Democrats will require 60 votes to push the legislation through the Senate, effectively daring Republicans to filibuster a bill for the first time since the new Congress.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe state of play: If Republicans allow the Senate to proceed to the legislation on Wednesday, lawmakers plan to strengthen the anti-Asian hate crimes bill by adding the bipartisan Blumenthal-Moran "No Hate Act" as an amendment, according to a Senate Democratic aide.The No Hate Act would streamline reporting systems and bolster resources for investigating hate crimes and assisting victims. Worth noting: 164 House Republicans voted against Rep. Grace Meng's (D-N.Y.) resolution to condemn anti-Asian racism last September.The big picture: The yearlong spike in anti-Asian hate has led to a slew of violent attacks. But underreporting remains an issue, experts say.The COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act also seeks to rehabilitate people convicted of hate crimes and establish a point person in the Justice Department to review COVID-related hate crimes.President Biden has said he supports the legislation.What they're saying: "We have a moral imperative to take action," Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said at a press conference Tuesday. Combating racism "can and should be bipartisan," he said, adding that he plans to ensure the Senate votes on the legislation this week."People need to feel empowered to come forward and report these incidents," said Meng, who introduced the House version. "Combating hate should not be a partisan issue. ... It's about people's lives and their right to be safe."Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Soldier charged with assault after video shows him shoving Black man

    In the video, the soldier tells an unidentified Black man that he needs to "get out" and that he is "harassing" their neighborhood.

  • What ‘American Idol’ Guest Judge Paula Abdul Meant When She Called Simon Cowell ‘the STD’

    Paula Abdul temporarily stepped into Luke Bryan's judging spot for the first 'American Idol' live show on Monday night.

  • 'What a bunch of B.S.': Ariel Young's family angry at 'slap on the wrist' charges filed against Britt Reid

    Ariel Young's family is furious at the 'slap on the wrist' charges filed against Britt Reid.

  • White House names Erika Moritsugu as Asian American and Pacific Islander liaison

    Moritsugu worked in the Obama administration and for Sen. Tammy Duckworth, who has criticized the administration for a lack of AAPI representation.

  • Sweden's COVID infections among highest in Europe, with 'no sign of decrease'

    STOCKHOLM (Reuters) -The rate of new COVID-19 infections in Sweden has jumped to the second-highest in Europe after land-locked San Marino, data showed on Tuesday, as the Scandinavian country which has shunned lockdowns throughout the pandemic faced a third wave of cases. The number of patients treated at Swedish intensive care units has now risen past the peak of the second wave around the turn of the year. Sweden had 625 daily new cases per million inhabitants in a rolling seven-day average, statistics from OurWorldInData showed on Tuesday, second only to San Marino, a small nation that is surrounded by Italy.

  • UFC 264: Conor McGregor-Dustin Poirier confirmed for capacity crowd in Las Vegas

    "The Mac is back in Sin City! Full House!" McGregor said Wednesday.