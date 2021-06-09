GoFundMe Created for 9-Year-Old Sole Survivor of Hit-and-Run on Muslim Family in Canada

A Pakistani Muslim family taking an evening walk in London, Ontario, on Sunday was killed in a hit-and-run incident that local authorities believe to be hate-motivated.



The incident: Five members of the family were reportedly waiting to cross an intersection near Hyde Park Road at about 8:40 p.m. when a black pickup suddenly mounted the curb and slammed into all of them before speeding off, reported NBC News.



CBC confirmed the victim’s identities as Salman Afzaal, 46, his wife Madiha Salman, 44, their 15-year-old daughter Yumna Afzaal and Salman's 74-year-old mother, Talat Afzaal.

The couple’s 9-year-old son, Fayez, survived and is currently recovering at a hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect, identified as Nathaniel Veltman, 20, was arrested without incident about four miles away from the scene.

A cab driver who witnessed the arrest claimed Veltman laughed as police apprehended him in a mall parking lot, reported the London Free Press.



“Because they were Muslim”: Police said on Monday that they have evidence that Veltman’s attack was planned, premeditated, and “motivated by hate." They divulged no other details about the evidence.



"It is believed these victims were targeted because they were Muslim,” Detective Supt. Paul Waight was quoted as saying. “There is no known previous connection between the suspect and the victims."

Initial findings show Veltman is not involved with any known hate groups and does not have a criminal record.

Veltman, who appeared in court by videoconference Monday afternoon, was charged with four counts of first-degree murder and a count of attempted murder. Terrorism charges are also being considered.



Loss: Originally from Pakistan, Salman and Madiha arrived in Canada in 2007 with their then-baby daughter Yumna to start a new life as a family.



Members of the local community, who have come to know the family, were devastated by their passing.

A two-hour vigil “filled with prayers and calls for action against Islamophobia” was held for the family outside of the London Muslim Mosque on Tuesday evening and live-streamed on its Facebook page.

Sana Yasir, a family friend, set up a GoFundMe for the 9-year-old survivor, which has raised over $600,000 CAD ($496,000) as of this writing.



