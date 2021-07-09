GoFundMe created for Filipino mom who passed away 'bringing new baby boy into this world'

A GoFundMe page was created for a Filipino mother of three who passed away during childbirth in Lakewood, Calif.



What happened: MariCris Morales Delgado “tragically lost her life while bringing her beautiful new baby boy Mylo, into this world,” according to the GoFundMe page.



The beloved mother left behind her husband Jessie Delago and three sons Jaxson, 7, Ziggy, 4, and newborn baby Mylo.

“Mc was my beloved friend, more like a sister and we’re just so grateful that everyone has been so supportive,” Delgado’s friend Stephanie Ho told NextShark.



GoFundMe Page: The GoFundMe page was created by Ho on June 28.



The memorial page has currently raised more than $70,000 towards the $100,000 goal as of this writing.

Delgado's family and friends hope "to raise enough to help ease the burden of covering the memorial service expenses as well as support for a grieving father and his 3 beautiful boys."

Ho also shared the poem "A Silent Tear" by Gaynor Llewellyn on the memorial page, which discusses death as a "place that's filled with love" and "known to you all as 'up above.'"



Featured Image via Nola Fontanez

Enjoy this content? Read more from NextShark!

Viral TikTok Accuses Casetify of Copying Designs — Designer Responds

Fear of Coronavirus is More Dangerous Than Actual Coronavirus, NYC Councilman Says

Teen Faces No Murder Charge Yet Over Fatal Shooting of Family Man in Chicago

Sacramento Councilwoman Announces Plan to Fight Anti-Asian Hate Crimes