GoFundMe created for gay Asian man in coma after being brutally assaulted in Atlanta

The Atlanta Police Department is investigating the case of a gay man who was found with a serious head injury on train tracks in the Lindbergh area of Buckhead early morning on July 11.



At the scene: Police were alerted to the 2100 block of Piedmont Road where someone saw Joshua Dowd, 28, alone and barely breathing as he laid on the train tracks with his head bleeding, reported CBS46.



Dowd was brought to Grady Hospital for treatment, according to Colin Kelly, the victim’s partner of over three years.

Dowd reportedly went out with friends to Midtown Atlanta but separated from the group later on. A surveillance video shows him entering and leaving The Heretic in Buckhead.

Kelly said he doesn’t know how his partner ended up at the scene where he was found. “We don’t have a lot of information to go on,” he shared.



Under investigation: While the local authorities have labeled the case “miscellaneous/noncrime,” Dowd’s case remains under investigation. No information about a suspect or motive has been released, as of this writing.



In an interview with WSBTV, Kelly said it can't be a robbery as Dowd "still had his phone and debit card on him.”

Loved ones and family members cite Dowd’s race and sexual orientation as possible reasons for an attack as he identified as a gay Asian American.

“There were times based on where he was going to go, he would change his appearance so he wouldn’t be at risk of getting attacked,” Kelly said.



Waiting for a miracle: Dowd, who sustained a blunt force injury to his head, is now in a coma after doctors performed surgery on him.



“Very, very hard impact," Kelly said, describing the attack. "It was enough to crack his skull, and it required a portion of his skull to be cut out to allow the brain to swell.”

While Kelly is hopeful that his partner will wake up soon, physicians have indicated that Dowd's road to recovery could take longer, according to FOX5.

"Miracles happen, and if anyone deserves a miracle, it’s Josh," Kelly was quoted as saying. "He’s the most kind, caring, and compassion-giving person I think I’ve ever met."

Dowd's loved ones have set up a GoFundMe fundraiser for him on Thursday to help cover medical costs. The effort has so far raised over $69,000 out of its $100,000 goal, as of this writing.



Featured Image via Fight for Josh (GoFundMe)

