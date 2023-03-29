A GoFundMe for a custodian killed in the Nashville school shooting raised more than $380,000 for the father of 8's family in less than 1 day

A GoFundMe for the family of Mike Hill, a custodian at The Covenant School. GoFundMe

A GoFundMe honoring a custodian killed in a Nashville shooting has raised more than $380,000.

Mike Hill was shot and killed Monday when a former student opened fire at The Covenant School.

He was one of three adult faculty members killed, along with three nine-year-old students.

A GoFundMe to raise money to support the family of slain school custodian Mike Hill has raised over $380,000 in less than one day.

Hill was one of three faculty members shot and killed at The Covenant School in Nashville, Tennessee, on Monday when a former student entered the school and opened fire. Three nine-year-old students were also killed in the massacre.

Hill was killed when the shooter fired bullets through the school's glass doors to make entry into the building, Metro Nashville Police Chief John Drake said, according to Fox News.

As of Wednesday morning, the page has raised more than $388,000 in honor of the custodian from 7,600 donations. The page's original fundraising goal was $25,000.

The GoFundMe was started "by fellow Nashville parents who live in the community who are dedicated to honoring this hero," the page's description says. It adds that Hill's family "is aware of this fundraising effort and has been beyond moved by the outpouring of love."

The funds raised will be given to Hill's family to pay for funeral services and expenses, according to the GoFundMe page. Additional money will be dedicated to "causes close to their hearts to facilitate healing in the Covenant and Nashville communities."

"Mike deserves to be remembered for his selfless act protecting our children," the GoFundMe said. "His legacy can live on through goodwill and love. In the end, love should always win."

Students at The Covenant School knew Hill as "Big Mike," "who will surely feel his loss in years to come," the GoFundMe said. According to WSMV 4, Hill worked at The Covenant School for over a decade and that it gave him "joy."

"He took great pleasure and found tremendous joy in his job and through those students," Hill's family said, according to the GoFundMe.

Hill was a "beloved" father to eight children, according to the GoFundMe. CNN reported that he also had 14 grandchildren.

"Mike, thank you for protecting Nashville's children," the GoFundMe said. "While every single loss in a shooting like this is an inexcusable tragedy, Mike is one who should not be overlooked in the wake of this senseless loss."

