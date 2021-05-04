GoFundMe for Deliveryman Killed in Car Crash in New York Raises Over $100K
A GoFundMe campaign set up for the funeral of a deliveryman killed during a car crash in New York has raised over $100,000.
The fatal road accident: Xing Long Lin, 37, a Chinese immigrant deliveryman, was waiting on his e-bike for an order in front of Rosatoro Restaurant on 35th Street and Ditmars Boulevard in Astoria, Queens, when a car lost control while trying to drive past two vehicles, according to ABC7 New York.
Surveillance video shows the moment a car crashes into an outdoor dining structure in Astoria Queens on Thursday evening. One person was killed in the crash. @CBSNewYork pic.twitter.com/Qxt9GiMP7T
— Ali Bauman (@AliBaumanTV) April 30, 2021
The 60-year-old Mercedes SUV driver hit Lin as she plowed through the outdoor dining of the restaurant. A woman was also injured from crash debris, New York Daily News reported.
People surrounding the area ran to help the victims. They found Lin unconscious and unresponsive beneath the wrecked vehicle, witness Ken Nitta recalled of the incident.
Lin and the SUV driver were transported to the NYC Health & Hospitals/Elmhurst, where Lin was pronounced dead, and the woman was said to be in stable condition.
Lin, who was married with two children and was from Elmhurst, was a delivery driver for Watawa Sushi, located just 150 feet away from where he was struck and killed. He had only been working at the sushi restaurant for a month and a half, said store manager Zi Zhang.
The aftermath: New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio tweeted about the death of Lin following the incident saying, “There is ZERO tolerance for reckless driving.”
There is ZERO tolerance for reckless driving. I feel incredible pain for Xing Lin’s family.
New York City will continue to deepen our commitment to Vision Zero. Outdoor dining is safe and we'll continue to protect pedestrians and outdoor diners alike. https://t.co/Z0RWc7ftM4
— Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) April 30, 2021
Assemblyman Zohran Kwame Mamdani has set up a GoFundMe campaign on behalf of Lin’s family.
Lin leaves behind his wife, Li Chen, along with a five-year-old daughter and nine-year-old son, according to the page. He immigrated to the U.S. 14 years ago and was the sole income-earner for his family. He worked to provide not only for his family in Elmhurst but for his parents in China as well.
The campaign was initially set with a goal of $10,000 and was later adjusted to $20,000 before raising over $105,000. The money raised will go to Lin’s funeral expenses and his family's needs.
The latest update from Monday reads: "After the amazing influx of support that has led to far surpassing the $20k goal, we've spoken with Li Chen and she's decided to close the GoFundMe. She thanks everyone for the unbelievable support. Thank you all for your solidarity."
Featured Image via GoFundMe (left), New York Daily News (Right)
Enjoy this content? Read more from NextShark!
Lonely Japanese Billionaire is Seeking a Date He Can Take to the Moon
Japanese Mayor 'Jo Baiden' Congratulates President-Elect Joe Biden
'You Brought This Disease Here': Racist Motorcyclist Tries to Run Over Pasadena Couple