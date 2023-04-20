GoFundMe, donation accounts set up for Princeville mom's family after Dunlap shooting

Pictured is Alexis Boland with her two children. Donation coffers are set up to help the 22-year-old mom's family after she died April 16 from wounds suffered in a Dunlap shooting.

Donation sites are in place for anyone wishing to help the family of Alexis (Lexi) Boland, a 22-year-old mother of two who died from multiple gunshot wounds after a Dunlap shooting on April 14.

According to a Facebook post by Princeville Community Unit School District 326, a GoFundMe account and donation stations at each Princeville State Bank are set up to help the family "with all of the legal expenses, funeral expenses, medical expenses, and supporting Lexi’s two children."

Alexis Boland: Peoria County Coroner's Office IDs Dunlap shooting victim as Princeville mom

"Safe" donations can be made at either Princeville State Bank in person or sent in care of the "Boland family" account to 142 E. Main St., Princeville, IL 61559 or 4924 W. American Prairie Dr., Peoria, IL 61615.

As of Thursday afternoon, the GoFundMe account had raised $2,410 of the $10,000 goal.

Donations may also be made at Princeville Junior Senior High School, Princeville Grade School, Princeville Daycare Center or the Princeville CUSD 326 office.

Police found Boland shot multiple times at an apartment in the 12300 block of N. Brentfield Drive in Dunlap around 9:19 a.m. Friday, April 14. She was officially declared brain dead at OSF Healthcare Saint Francis Medical Center around 1:13 p.m. Sunday, April 16.

The suspect, Walter J. Artis, Jr., 26, fled the scene. He was located by police in Morton and apprehended with a handgun in his backpack after a brief footchase.

A release from the Peoria County State’s Attorney Jodi Hoos charged Artis with attempted first-degree murder, home invasion and two counts of aggravated battery with a firearm. Peoria County Sheriff Chris Watkins said Artis and Boland had children in common.

Artis is currently in the Peoria County Jail on a $2.5 million bond.

Chris Sims is a digital producer for the Journal Star. Follow him on Twitter: @ChrisFSims.

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: Alexis Boland death: Donation, GoFundMe coffers set for Princeville mom