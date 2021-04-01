GoFundMe for Elderly Filipino Woman Assaulted in NYC Raises Over $90K

Isa Peralta
·2 min read

A GoFundMe campaign created to help a 65-year-old Filipino woman who was attacked in New York's Hell's Kitchen neighborhood has raised over $90,000. Vilma Kari was assaulted in broad daylight outside an apartment building owned by the Brodsky Organization. Her attacker, Brandon Elliot, 38, punched her and kicked her while yelling anti-Asian insults at her, according to NYPD Crime Stoppers.

Elliot was arrested on Wednesday and charged with two counts of assault, among other charges, as NextShark previously reported. According to NBC, Elliot stabbed his own mother to death in 2002 and was released from prison in November 2019. Bystanders of the attack received backlash after surveillance footage of the incident was shared online. Some of the witnesses were staff members, and they were initially suspended for not intervening, according to the New York Post. A new video reveals that these witnesses rushed to the victim's aid after her attacker -- who carried a knife -- fled the scene.

Kari's daughter, Elizabeth Kari, recently set up a GoFundMe campaign to support her mother. As of this writing, the campaign's $20,000 goal has been surpassed, with around 2,300 people donating $90,310 so far. "It goes without saying that this issue is very personal to me – especially as these attacks are still currently happening," Kari's daughter wrote. "For those whom have reached out inquiring how they can help and support, we have a GoFund account. This does not take back the pain and trauma my mom has experienced nor will it replace the time to heal as she gets back on her two feet." According to Kari's daughter, some of the donated money will be used to spread awareness and also support other victims of anti-Asian hate crimes: "Apart from using the fund towards recovery for Vilma, my mother would like to support other victims and organizations to further raise awareness to our fellow AAPI community (so that we can continue to a path that educate everyone around us and put an end to these attacks)." Feature Image via Elizabeth Kari

