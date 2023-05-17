New GoFundMe hub for first responders features Richmond County deputy shot in the face

FILE - Richmond County Dep. Michael Cole was shot on Nov. 10 while responding to a disturbance.

GoFundMe has launched a First Responders Hub for Police Week, featuring a Richmond County deputy shot in the face in November 2022.

Deputy Michael Cole, a five-year member of Richmond County Sheriff's Office, was shot in the face while responding to a disturbance call on Nov. 10, 2022.

At 1:41 a.m., Cole and his partner responded to a disturbance at a home on the 2200 block of Bungalow Road. When the two deputies arrived, Vernon Cratic Jr., 34, of Augusta, opened fire, shooting Cole in the face.

Cratic barricaded himself inside the home and continued shooting at Richmond County SWAT at the scene. After an almost 15-hour standoff, he surrendered peacefully, according to previous reporting.

GoFundMe has featured Cole's fundraiser as "verified" for Police Week, which runs through May 20.

Cole's sister, Kyla, organized the fundraiser, which has raised more than $14,000.

"At 25 years old Cole is a fearless, strong, heroic and knowledgeable police officer who always puts others safety and best interest first," Kyla wrote In the GoFundMe description. " ... As a result of the selfless valor demonstrated, we have now started this page to help support Officer Cole and his family during their time of need, due to Officer Cole being unable to work for an extended period of time."

Michael Cardenaz with the J.D. Paugh Memorial Foundation visited Cole in the hospital to gift him with a check for financial assistance.

In an interview shortly after the shooting, Kyla said the incident was her worst nightmare.

She said she received a call from the sheriff's office at 3 a.m., informing her that her brother was shot.

"They told me your brother's been shot, he's in ICU," she said. "The worst thing that comes to your mind is that he's been shot in the head and then when I got there, they told me he did get shot in the head."

Kyla said some of Cole's co-workers asked Kyla what they could do to help financially, so she created the GoFundMe.

FILE - Kyla and Michael Cole pose together at a sheriff's office event.

The money raised will cover lost overtime wages, medical bills and reconstructive dentistry work, she said.

"He's 25," Kyla said. "I just want him to have the best outcome in that he doesn't have to worry about getting behind on bills. ... Everything as far as the support from the Richmond County Sheriff's Office, the support for the community and his coworkers, you don't really see that too often."

GoFundMe launched the centralized hub housing verified fundraisers for fallen and injured law enforcement officers and other first responders. The launch of the hub comes during National Police Week, which focuses on honoring and remembering first responders who gave their lives in the line of duty.

