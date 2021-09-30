GoFundMe launched for 24-year-old shot and killed in Lee’s Summit over the weekend

An online fundraiser has been created to help the family of the 24-year-old man shot and killed over the weekend in suburban Lee’s Summit.

A GoFundMe was made Tuesday for the homicide victim, Brian Salinas, describing him as “a loving and caring man whose life was cut short tragically by a terrible act of violence.” He was always there to help those in need and was the “true definition of a friend,” the tribute page says.

By Wednesday evening the page had generated $6,395. It has a goal of raising $10,000.

Salinas was fatally shot late Sunday night, police have said. He was found in the driveway of a home in the 2200 block of Southwest Burningwood Drive, Carmen Spaeth, a police spokeswoman, said in an earlier statement.

Police were called to the area around 9:20 p.m. on a reported disturbance. A male suspect was arrested at the scene of the shooting. Police say the suspected shooter and Salinas knew one another.

In the fundraising post, it says the money generated “goes toward his family and all of the expenses involved with this terrible incident.”