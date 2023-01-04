GoFundMe page for fallen Brackenridge chief has no connection to family, sheriff’s office says

A GoFundMe page that is circulating for the Brackenridge police chief who was killed in the line of duty on Monday has no connection to his family, the Allegheny County Sheriff’s office said.

According to the sheriff’s office, the page was listed by a “Michael McIntire” and is entitled “McIntire family.”

Our office has been advised that there is a GoFundMe page for Chief Justin McIntire that has been listed by a Michael McIntire.



We have been informed and the public should be aware that this page has no connection to Chief Justin McIntire or his family.



Police were informed that the page has no connection to chief Justin McIntire or his family.

