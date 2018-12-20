GoFundMe page aiming to pay for Trump's border wall raises over $4M in 3 days

A crowdfunding campaign seeking to pay for the construction of President Trump's U.S.-Mexico border wall has raised over $4 million in just three days.

Brian Kolfage, a U.S. Air Force veteran and Purple Heart recipient, started a GoFundMe page titled "We The People Will Fund The Wall" to ask fellow Trump supporters to pitch in and make one of Trump's biggest 2016 campaign promises a reality.

"Like a majority of those American citizens who voted to elect President Donald J Trump, we voted for him to Make America Great Again," Kolfage wrote. "President Trump’s main campaign promise was to BUILD THE WALL. And as he’s followed through on just about every promise so far, this wall project needs to be completed still."

"If the 63 million people who voted for Trump each pledge $80, we can build the wall," he continued. "That equates to roughly 5Billion Dollars, even if we get half, that's half the wall. We can do this."

As of Thursday, just three days after Kolfage's campaign began, it had already raised $4.5M of its $1.0B goal from over 70,000 donors. However, the triple-amputee veteran says he doesn't plan to stop there. "The campaign is set to the MAX that Gofundme has at the moment... working to get it raised," he wrote.

Kolfage does not give a clear indication of how the donations will be used but claims he has been in contact with the Trump Administration "to secure a point of contact where all funds will go upon completion."

The massive crowdfunding effort comes amid Trump's repeated threats to shutdown the government if he does not receive $5B in federal funding to construct the border wall.