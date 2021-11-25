GoFundMe removes page for Waukesha parade suspect





A GoFundMe Page for the man suspected of driving an SUV through a holiday parade in Waukesha, Wisc., was removed on Wednesday, and its creator was banned from the platform.

A GoFundMe page was started for Darrell Brooks, who is charged with five counts of first degree intentional homicide. The fundraiser was first reported by Law Enforcement Today.

Brooks allegedly drove into the parade on Sunday, injuring at least 40 people and killing six.

A GoFundMe spokesperson said the fundraiser for Brooks, which aimed to raise $5 million for his bail, violated the company's terms of service, Fox News reported.

"Fundraisers with misuse are very rare, and we take all complaints very seriously. Our team works with law enforcement to report issues and assists them in any investigations they deem necessary," the spokesperson said.

The person who started the GoFundMe is banned from the platform. The company says it does not allow money to be raised for suspects of a violent crime.

Waukesha Police Chief Daniel Thompson said Monday Brooks would be charged after he was clearly identified as the driver in the incident.

"We have information that the suspect prior to the incident was involved in a domestic disturbance which was just minutes prior and the suspect left that scene just prior to our arrival to that domestic disturbance," Thompson said.

The Hill has reached out to GoFundMe for comment.