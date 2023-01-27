GoFundMe seeks donations for family of man shot dead by Deptford police officer

DEPTFORD – A man who was fatally shot by a police officer here was “the glue” to his family, according to a fundraising appeal.

Daniel Nevius Sr. “would do anything for anyone and with no questions asked,” says a GoFundMe campaign launched by his son, Daniel Jr. of Sicklerville.

“He lived for helping others even when he could not help himself. He often would get himself in more trouble because he was trying to help others,” says the appeal, which had raised $1,430 by Friday.

A Deptford police officer shot the elder Nevius, a 55-year-old Sicklerville man, during an incident on Fox Run Road on Sunday afternoon, according to the state Attorney General’s Office.

The agency has released few details about the incident, which is the subject of mandatory investigation by the Office of Public Integrity and Accountability.

In his fundraising appeal, Nevius wrote his father “was known to show up late but he did everything in his power to be there for his friends and family.”

“There is not one person that he met that does not have a story about how he made their day,” wrote Nevius, who could not be immediately reached for additional comment.

“He got his name crazy pop because he was just that CRAZY lol," Nevius said in his appeal.

“Please help us send him off to heaven the way he deserved,” said the appeal, noting proceeds would go to funeral expenses.”

