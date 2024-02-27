GoFundMe is set up for funeral for Raleigh mother who was shot and killed

Family members and friends are raising money for the funeral of a woman who was shot and killed in Raleigh on Feb. 20.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for Guadalupe Carreño, who died hours after being shot before noon at the Lexington on the Green apartment complex on North New Hope Road.

“We are raising funds for the funeral expenses of our sister, mother, friend, a person very loved by all her family and friends,” the GoFundMe page says in Spanish.

“Guadalupe Carreño, who in life was always very happy and very helpful to everyone without hesitating,” it continued, “whom sadly had her life taken away, leaving her children and husband alone who now have to face this cruel and harsh reality of following this path of life without her company.”

She was affectionately known as “Lupita” to her family, social media posts show. The News & Observer has reached out to family members and friends on social media.

Carreño’s name was not released by the Raleigh Police Department, but authorities announced that day that Valentin Bautista-Pacheco, 33, had been arrested and charged with murder in the case.

Bautista-Pacheco appeared in court on Feb. 21 on a first-degree murder charge. He is being held in Wake County jail without bail.

According to an arrest warrant, Bautista-Pacheco lived at the apartment complex and Carreño is named as the victim he is charged with shooting.

Police indicated that he was arrested shortly after officers responded to the scene at 11:28 a.m.

The fundraiser for Carreño’s funeral has a goal of $10,000.