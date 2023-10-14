GoFundMe set up for Old Lyme school bus driver charged with repeatedly hitting a taxi

Oct. 13—OLD LYME — An online fundraiser is collecting money to support a local school bus driver known as "Mr. Bill" who was fired and is now facing felony criminal charges after police say he intentionally used his bus to bump a taxi at Lyme-Old Lyme High School.

William Slivinski, 75, of Old Lyme, was arrested Oct. 6 following reports he had repeatedly rear-ended a taxi in a bus lane outside the high school. There were nine high school students and a coach on his bus at the time.

There were no injuries and no damage reported. State police charged Slivinski with evading responsibility, reckless driving and nine counts of risk of injury to a minor.

Tammy Hinckley of Old Lyme, who started the GoFundMe fundraiser to "help our favorite bus driver, Mr. Bill," said her daughter was on Slivinski's bus at the time and headed to field hockey practice in Westbrook.

She said the criminal charges Slivinski faces appear to be out of proportion to the severity of the incident. She said her daughter never noticed anything wrong until Slivenski and the taxi driver exchanged words.

While she doesn't condone Slivinski's actions, Hinckley said Slivinski is a longtime, well-liked bus driver whose arrest has upset the kids who know him.

"He's the bus driver that all the kids want. ... just a great, great guy," Hinckley said.

"We simply would like for our community to come together to show gratitude and grace for a man who has been an important part in the lives of so many in our community," Hinkley wrote in her message on GoFundMe. All of the funds collected will help pay for Slivinski's legal expenses.

Slivinski is free on a $5,000 bond and due to appear Oct. 19 in New London Superior Court. More than $2,100 had been raised on GoFundMe by Friday afternoon.

A summary of the incident that led to Slivinski's arrest, provided by state police, shows a car driven by Brian Neal, who works for Curtin Transportation, was parked in the bus lane outside the school when Slivinski's bus struck the rear end of the taxi. Neal moved his car ahead a feet feet at a time and was struck four more times by the bus, police said. Neal had a juvenile passenger in his car at the time.

Police said the evidence that the incident occurred included "a slight paint transfer" from the bus bumper to the car's bumper.

Both Neal and Slivinski left the scene. Hinckley said the field hockey team was driven to practice. Neal also was charged with evading responsibility.

School Superintendent Ian Neviaser, in a message to the school community, said Slivinski, who drove a bus for M&J Bus Inc., was fired on the day of the incident.

"This type of behavior is not condoned or accepted by our school system and we appreciate the swift action taken by M&J and the state and local police in addressing this issue," Neviaser wrote.

Slivinski could not be reached for comment. When asked if she thought it was an incident of road rage, Hinckley said "I would call it more road frustration."

