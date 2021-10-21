GoFundMe site started for children after Leesport murder-suicide

Oct. 21—A fundraiser has been set up for the children of the parents who died in the weekend murder-suicide in Leesport.

Heidi Lopez, 33, was shot in the head by her husband, Ernesto Lopez Milpa, 40, in the first block of Centre Avenue in Leesport on Saturday evening, according to Berks County District Attorney John T. Adams.

Her death was ruled a homicide by the Berks County coroner's office.

Milpa also shot himself in the head and was taken to Reading Hospital, where he was pronounced dead Sunday night, the coroner's office said.

His death was ruled a suicide, according to the coroner.

"It is a very horrific situation for this family," District Attorney John T. Adams said over the weekend. "This is a very tragic domestic violence incident. It's an incident that never should have taken place. Now this family is without a mother and most likely without a father."

Victoria Cosenza of Reading set up a GoFundMe account with a goal to raise $15,000 for the family.

Cosenza wrote on the page that Lopez's brother and wife took in the family's five children.

"This is going to be a difficult transition (for them)," Cosenza wrote. "Along with learning to grieve and live without their parents, they also will live with the trauma of witnessing the tragedy. We are asking for everyone and anyone who can to help financially. They need our love and our prayers but they also need financial help as they go through this devastating and life altering event."

Where to find help

Call 9-1-1 if you or someone you know are in immediate danger.

To seek the help of an advocate or to contact Safe Berks, call the 24-hour hotline, 844-789-SAFE (7233) or text SAFE BERKS to 20121.

Safe Berks provides free and confidential services for victims of domestic violence and sexual assault 24 hours a day. All services are available in English and Spanish, and translation will be used for any other language needed.