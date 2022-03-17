GoFundMe started for family of Keller Fossil Ridge student killed in Watauga shooting

Friends have started a GoFundMe fundraiser for the family of one of two teenagers killed in a Watauga shooting on Saturday afternoon.

The fundraiser is taking donations for the family of 17-year-old Klodian Ramaj to assist with his funeral expenses. As of Thursday morning, just under $3,000 out of a goal of $10,000 had been raised.

A GoFundMe fundraiser was created for Watauga shooting victim Klodian Ramaj, who was killed Saturday afternoon.

Ramaj and 17-year-old Johnny Rojas were shot while sitting in a pickup truck parked on the street in the 5400 block of Caribou Ridge Drive, according to Watauga police. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office has not released Ramaj’s name, but a memorial at the scene of the shooting had the name “Klodian” written in blue chalk alongside “Johnny.”

The GoFundMe organizer wrote that Ramaj, a senior at Fossil Ridge High School, was recently accepted to Texas Tech University and aspired to become a family physician.

“This is devastating for his family and friends,” the GoFundMe page says. “Klodian was loved by many and will be missed and never forgotten.”

Both victims lived on the same north Fort Worth street about two miles away from where the shooting happened and were students at Fossil Ridge High in the Keller school district, according to public records.

Watauga police have not announced any arrests in the shooting, which shocked neighbors who said they heard more than 20 gunshots and were mystified by the violence on their quiet street in broad daylight.

A memorial with names and flowers is left at the site where two teenagers were fatally shot Saturday, March 12, in a residential neighborhood in Watauga.

Klodian is survived by his parents, Rudina and Fatmir Ramaj and brother, Julian Ramaj, according to an obituary.

Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Lucas Funeral Home, 1601 S. Main St. in Keller. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday at Lucas Funeral Home with burial to follow at Bourland Cemetery.