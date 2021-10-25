GoFundMe started to help bury Kansas City man stabbed more than 30 times

A GoFundMe page was set up to help send the body of a Kansas City man allegedly stabbed to death by his landlord back to Indiana to be buried beside his grandparents.

Darryl “Brent” Gilland, 28, was killed on Friday after being stabbed more than 30 times, police said.

“As you can imagine, we are all extremely devastated and in shock over the tragic loss of our loved one,” the GoFundMe reads.

Police responded to a reported cutting in the 6200 block of North Topping Avenue shortly before 3:30 p.m. Arriving officers were directed to the rear of the residence where they found Gilland, according to police.

Paramedics pronounced Gilland dead at the scene.

On Monday, Clay County prosecutors charged 44-year-old Gordon T. McBeth in his death.

According to the GoFundMe created Sunday and verified to The Star by a GoFundMe spokesperson, Gilland asked for his landlord’s help turning the heat on in his home, which he and his fiance had been renting for less than a week.

Loved ones then said the landlord pulled out a knife and threatened Gilland and his fiancé, who ran next door for help, according to the GoFundMe page.

When his fiancé returned, Gilland had been stabbed multiple times, loved ones said. According to charging documents, one neighbor ran over, pulled out a handgun and ordered McBeth to stop and lay on the ground..

Court records support the family’s narrative.

His fiancé told police that the stabbing was unprovoked and occurred after she and Gilland messaged McBeth that the heat in their residence was was not working, according to court records. They also messaged and asked if they could use a space heater.

She described to detectives that their messages to McBeth were cordial, however, McBeth’s responses turned aggressive. McBeth later alerted her that he was on his way to the residence, according to court records.

She noticed McBeth arrived driving erratically and parked in the driveway near the rear of the residence. McBeth allegedly threw objects at the woman as he got out of the vehicle. The woman said she hid behind her boyfriend because she was afraid of McBeth, court records stated.

Story continues

Gilland’s fiancé said McBeth brandished a long, hunting-style knife from a sheath and allegedly pointed the knife at Gilland and said something to the effect, “if that doesn’t work I’ll just kill you,” prosecutors allege.

Neighbors rushed from the street. One man told investigators he heard “horrific screaming” coming from the residence where the stabbing occurred. The man said he saw McBeth “on top” of Gilland, holding a black-handled knife, with both hands and repeatedly stabbing him, according to court records.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man holding McBeth at gunpoint.

McBeth, of Kansas City, now faces second-degree murder and armed criminal action, court records show.

Gilland grew up in Indiana, but had lived in Kansas City for several years, according to the fundraiser. Family hopes to bring him back to Indiana to be buried with his grandparents. Any extra money that is raised will be given to his fiancé.

“We are thankful for her quick response to help capture Brent’s killer who is now behind bars,” the GoFundMe page reads, referencing Gilland’s fiancé.