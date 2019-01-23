GoFundMe’s U.S. Government Shutdown Aid Campaign Just Hit its Funding Goal

By CCN.com: A GoFundMe campaign to assist federal workers affected by the ongoing government shutdown has reached its $200,000 funding goal barely three days after it was launched. Organized by GoFundMe CEO Rob Solomon in partnership with author and motivational speaker Deepak Chopra, the campaign was organised to help affected workers with basics like food and household supplies.

Funds raised by the GoFundMe campaign are set to be shared across nonprofits who are supporting affected staff including #ChefForFeds led by José Andrés who has been feeding thousands of federal staff in Washington DC, and the National Diaper Network who are providing diapers to parents who the shutdown has affected. Solomon says more nonprofits will be added to the list as the GoFundMe campaign grows.

In the campaign statement, Solomon said: