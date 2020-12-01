GoGetTested's End-to-End COVID-19 Response Operating System Scales Nationally, Provides Infrastructure to Unite the Private and Public Sectors

Platform exits beta with over 200,000 tests administered, scaling nationally including the State of Kansas and partners with clinical research company Science 37 to enable vaccine trials

GoGetTested , the first end-to-end COVID-19 response platform in the country, exited beta today with more than 200,000 tests administered, and is scaling nationally. GoGetTested is currently available in Arizona, South Carolina, Washington D.C, Texas and, as of this week, Kansas. Over 10,000 Americans are now registering for tests via the platform each day.

GoGetTested’s all-in-one testing solution offers free FDA-approved COVID-19 testing and delivers quick, accurate results for citizens. The company partners with local communities to make the testing, and public health process easy and accessible for everyone, regardless of geographic or socioeconomic status. The company’s operating system ensures a simple to manage digital experience for consumers, and public health professionals alike. Local residents schedule their COVID-19 test appointment online , complete the oral swab or saliva sample test in minutes at one of the testing sites, and have their results delivered via text or email within 48 hours. If a result is positive, a medical professional will call the patient to discuss their test results and suggested care next steps.

For communities with existing COVID testing facilities in place, the GoGetTested platform is lab-agnostic, meaning that it can seamlessly integrate with existing healthcare platforms to create a citizen-friendly healthcare experience for local residents.

"Our team has worked around the clock to develop the most innovative COVID-19 testing platform in the country--and one that provides a playbook for building out a public/private health infrastructure,” said Wellpay CEO Mohammad Gaber and a founding partner of GoGetTested. "I’m proud to officially exit out of beta today and look forward to serving tens of thousands of patients each day as we continue to grow. Our mission, since day one, has been to help as many citizens as possible and deliver the most accurate results. We believe that technology can play a critical role in the public health infrastructure of the future, our early results show what a modern digitally enabled public health experience can do to improve the health of our communities”

As GoGetTested continues to scale nationwide, the company continues to forge innovative partnerships, including with Science 37, a clinical research company, to support continuing clinical vaccine trials. This partnership will support the research behind the vaccine’s efficacy. In addition, GoGetTested will also be supporting the scaled administration of the COVID-19 vaccine, utilizing its technology platform to ensure end-to-end vaccine and administration integrity.

GoGetTested will continue to work with local communities across the country to set up COVID-19 testing sites. For more information on testing locations and to schedule a test, visit www.gogettested.com .

About GoGetTested

GoGetTested is the first national, digitally enabled Covid Response Operating System in the country with an end-to-end test scheduling and resulting management platform. Its complete COVID-19 testing experience will help keep the nation’s communities and economies open and safe. GoGetTested was founded as a unique public-private consortium of government, clinical, technology, lab, research and retail partners, including The consortium—which includes Precision Primary Care startup WellHealth, PE-backed Lab HealthTrackRx, event-management company Victory Marketing, inventory and warehouse management company Lead Commerce, and Silicon Valley-based healthcare fintech startup Wellpay. Its Covid-19 response units ensure geographical reach to rural areas and fast activation in virus hotspots. Testing is free for anyone and provides the most complete, adaptive and secure testing services nationwide.

