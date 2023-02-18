Gogoro Inc. (NASDAQ:GGR): Are Analysts Optimistic?

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Gogoro Inc.'s (NASDAQ:GGR) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Gogoro Inc. manufactures two-wheeled electric vehicle. On 31 December 2022, the US$1.1b market-cap company posted a loss of US$99m for its most recent financial year. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which Gogoro will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

Consensus from 3 of the American Auto analysts is that Gogoro is on the verge of breakeven. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2024, before generating positive profits of US$20m in 2025. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around 2 years from today. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 59% is expected, which signals high confidence from analysts. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Gogoro's upcoming projects, but, take into account that by and large a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

Before we wrap up, there’s one issue worth mentioning. Gogoro currently has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143%. Typically, debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, and the company has considerably exceeded this. A higher level of debt requires more stringent capital management which increases the risk in investing in the loss-making company.

