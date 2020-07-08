GOGOVAN embraces the unlimited potential of the logistics industry with a refreshing new identity, GOGOX

SINGAPORE, July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Established in 2013, GOGOVAN is the first app-based logistics platform in Asia, redefining and revitalising the traditional logistics industry with innovative technology. Approaching its seventh anniversary, GOGOVAN's businesses have gone beyond just van hailing. The company has expanded its portfolio to offer diversified logistics services, leveraging its extensive network of logistics partners to satisfy all types of same-day logistics needs for businesses and individuals. To convey the company's long-term development strategy as well as to build a clear market positioning, GOGOVAN officially rebrands to GOGOX today. Under the new brand, the company will continue its journey to accelerate the growth of the logistics industry.

Headquartered in Hong Kong, GOGOX is committed to bringing its Hong Kong identity and high-level services to more markets around the world. Currently operating in seven markets, GOGOX provides goods transport, delivery, business solutions and custom services. GOGOX symbolically reflects the company's diligence to provide eXtraordinary eXperience with its eXpertise to drive eXponential growth for businesses. GOGOX client app and website have been upgraded to reflect the company's new branding.

GOGOX Co-founder and CEO Mr. Steven Lam shared, "The birth of GOGOX is a remarkable milestone for us. The support and trust from our customers and logistics partners drive us forward to establish logistics services that are more scalable, efficient and innovative. The new brand enables us to further develop in Asia. We are equipped with strong and professional logistics experience as well as a powerful partner network. We empower e-commerce merchants with tailor-made logistics solutions, and provide agile and efficient logistics experiences to all users." In recent years, the company has expanded across Asia. Today, it operates in over 300 cities, with a network of 8 million registered drivers in Hong Kong, Singapore, Taiwan, South Korea, India, Vietnam and Mainland China. To celebrate the launch of GOGOX, the company will roll out engagement programs with customers and logistics partners across markets.

GOGOX has a full spectrum of logistics services to cater various unique requirements. SMEs can enjoy same-day and scheduled logistics services with a dedicated customer service team, while large enterprises and multinational organizations can benefit from tailor-made logistics solutions. Individuals can conveniently access and place an order for our logistics services via an easy-to-use app. In addition, the company will launch more support programs to enhance the business environment for its logistics partners.

"GOGOX is a great testimony of our success. We have thrived from the van hailing business and developed a more comprehensive logistics network," Steven added. "I look forward to bringing our business solutions, delivery services and value-added offerings to each and every corner of Asia to satisfy every customer's logistics needs on one single platform."

