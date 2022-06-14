GogoX to Hold Rare In-Person Hong Kong IPO Press Briefing

Fion Li and Pei Li
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- It’s been months since bankers and reporters in Hong Kong have gone to any in-person press conferences for an initial public offering. GogoX Holdings Ltd. is ending the lull.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The Hong Kong-based logistics startup is inviting the press on Tuesday to its IPO briefing, taking place in an office building in Admiralty neighborhood. He Song and Steven Lam, its co-chief executive officers, will be among those attending the occasion.

The press conference signals how the financial circle in Hong Kong has revived face-to-face events after more than two years of stringent social distancing measures and travel restrictions. Online events remain the norm though as the city still maintains certain Covid policies including a capacity cap at event premises.

GogoX, though it’s only raising about $86 million, has enlisted four banks as its IPO sponsors: China International Capital Corp., UBS Group AG, Bocom International Holdings Co. and ABC International Holdings Ltd.

Any deal will test the waters in Hong Kong’s capital market where the deal flow has significantly slowed down amid market turmoil from inflation concerns and the war in Ukraine. Companies have raised about $2.3 billion through IPOs so far this year, only a fraction of the $25.9 billion raised during the same period in 2021, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Beleaguered Yen Battles Back as Investors Rediscover Old Haven

    (Bloomberg) -- Amid all the hand-wringing about the yen tumbling to a 24-year low, it may seem churlish to point out that it’s actually the best performing Group-of-10 currency over the last four days.Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitStocks’ Pandemic Bull Run Ends With Recession Fear: Markets WrapCrypto Market Sinks Below $1 Trillion After Latest DeFi BlowupBond Yields, Dollar Surge With Fed Bets as Recession Risk GrowsFive Things Google’s AI Bo

  • World Bank approves third new project for Solomon Islands

    The World Bank said on Tuesday that it had approved a fisheries project in the Solomon Islands, its third new project announced for the Pacific country in as many weeks. The $13.5 million project will strengthen regional fisheries management to better protect it from illegal fishing, according to the World Bank. It is one of four projects worth in total $130 million that is part of the World Bank's historic increase in support to the Solomon Islands.

  • Samsung China chip production faces disruption from Korea trucker strike -Trade Association

    SEOUL (Reuters) -Samsung Electronics Co Ltd's chip production in China is facing disruption from a trucker strike in South Korea which is blocking exports of a key material, the Korea International Trade Association (KITA) said on Tuesday. It is the first concrete sign that the week-long strike is impacting chip production, having already cost South Korean industrial sectors more than $1.2 billion in lost production and unfilled deliveries. KITA said a Korean company that produces isopropyl alcohol (IPA), a raw material for cleaning chip wafers, is facing complications in shipping to a Chinese company that in turn supplies wafers to a Samsung Electronics factory in China.

  • Elon Musk to address Twitter employees for first time in Town Hall

    The meeting is scheduled for Thursday, and Musk will take questions directly from Twitter employees, the source added. The news, first reported by Business Insider, comes after Twitter said last week that it anticipated a shareholder vote on the sale by early August. A Twitter spokesperson confirmed that Musk would attend the company all-hands meeting this week.

  • Australians Face Threats of Blackouts as Power Crisis Worsens

    (Bloomberg) -- Residents in Australia’s Queensland state faced the risk of blackouts on Monday night as the nation’s power crisis shows no signs of abating.Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitTraders on Edge Send S&P Tumbling 20% From Peak: Markets WrapBitcoin Tumbles to 18-Month Low After Latest DeFi Lender BlowupChina Is Walking Back Virus Loosening Weeks After ReopeningCrypto Lender Celsius Stops Withdrawals, Fuels Market SlumpThe Australian Ene

  • Millions of Brits missing £250 a year savings on broadband

    Social tariffs are special discounted deals that are available to certain customers on low incomes. However, many consumers are unaware they could be eligible.

  • Australia’s Stock Index Slumps 5% on Inflation, Fed Concerns

    (Bloomberg) -- Australia’s key stock index tumbled more than 5%, joining a global selloff on growing bets for sharper Federal Reserve interest-rate hikes to fight inflation.Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitStocks’ Pandemic Bull Run Ends With Recession Fear: Markets WrapCrypto Market Sinks Below $1 Trillion After Latest DeFi BlowupBond Yields, Dollar Surge With Fed Bets as Recession Risk GrowsFive Things Google’s AI Bot Wrote That Convinced Engin

  • Texas’s Wall Street Showdown Over Gun Laws Costs Taxpayers Hundreds of Millions

    (Bloomberg) -- Texas taxpayers are footing the bill for the state’s war with Wall Street over guns.Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitStocks’ Pandemic Bull Run Ends With Recession Fear: Markets WrapCrypto Market Sinks Below $1 Trillion After Latest DeFi BlowupBond Yields, Dollar Surge With Fed Bets as Recession Risk GrowsFive Things Google’s AI Bot Wrote That Convinced Engineer It Was SentientThe state’s municipal borrowers have been hit with as m

  • Asian stocks slide as Wall St tips into bear market

    Asian shares tumbled on Tuesday after Wall Street hit a confirmed bear market milestone and bond yields struck a two-decade high on fears aggressive U.S. interest rate hikes would push the world's largest economy into recession. In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng Index slipped 1.44% and China's CSI300 Index was down nearly 1% at the open. The negative tone in Asia follows a bleak session in the U.S on Monday, which saw Goldman Sachs forecast a 75 basis point interest rate hike at the Federal Reserve's next policy meeting on Wednesday.

  • Is Elon Musk’s support of Dogecoin’s (DOGE) Web69 a Reality?

    Meme coins and BTC take center stage, with Jack Dorsey talking Web5 and Elon Musk, possibly, accepting the challenge to build a DOGE-based Web69.

  • How Far Could the Stock Market Plunge? 1 Indicator May Hold the Answer.

    Since the first week of January, which is when the iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) and benchmark S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) hit their all-time highs, both indexes have tumbled into correction territory with losses exceeding 10%. Meanwhile, the tech stock-driven Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) has performed even worse. This puts the Nasdaq firmly in the grips of a bear market.

  • Goldman Sachs Likes These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks for Triple-Digit Upside

    Stocks are down, that’s a given in almost any corner of the market, with - broadly speaking - only the energy sector and some outliers providing investors with any cheer in 2022. When will the tide turn? That’s anyone’s guess, but until it does, investors will need to hang tight and hope the cloudy macro picture clears eventually. However, that does not mean opportunities have completely dried up; the nice thing about the market-wide pullback is that some names have retreated to such an extent,

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks With 9% Yield; Raymond James Says ‘Buy’

    Inflation data dominated the market news at the end of last week, and rightly so. The May print, of 8.6% annualized gains in the consumer price index, marked a sharp reversal from the modest decline seen in April, and a new ‘highest level in 40 years’ data point. It reignited worries that the rosy projections – of a transient inflation, or of lower rates by early next year – are unlikely to reach fruition. Even though unemployment is low and wages are up, the declines in real earnings and the GD

  • Down More Than 50%: Wells Fargo Sees an Appealing Entry Point in These 2 Stocks

    It’s difficult to put a positive spin on the current state of the stock market. While 2022’s action has seen moments of relief, for the most part, the trend has been resolutely downbeat, as reflected in the main indexes’ performances. All are down by at least double-digits; the tech-heavy NASDAQ’s 27% drop has been the most acute, while the S&P 500 has often flirted dangerously close to bear market territory. That said, while it’s hard to watch any owned stock sink to the bottom, the upside to t

  • The Fed will hike rates by 75 basis points this week and that should push the US dollar to record highs, Jefferies says

    Jefferies joins Barclays in seeing the Fed raising interest rates by 75 basis points at the June 14-15 meeting that will be headed by Chairman Powell.\

  • 'Never say never': Wall Street contemplates a shock decision from the Fed

    Betting markets and some Wall Street firms are now predicting a larger-than-expected bump in short-term interest rates, expectations are Powell will stick to his communicated strategy of raising rates by 0.50% this week.

  • ‘We Will Shine’: Cathie Wood’s Optimism and Her 10 Most Ambitious Stock Picks

    In this article, we discuss Cathie Wood’s optimism and her 10 most ambitious stock picks. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, click Cathie Wood’s 5 Most Ambitious Stock Picks. Cathie Wood, founder and chief executive officer of ARK Investment Management, joined Bloomberg on June 9 and defended her ARK Innovation ETF, […]

  • The Stock Market Is Getting Crushed. How Much More It Could Fall.

    The S&P 500 is showing clear signs of weakness that have it on a path for more losses—even to 3250, chart watchers say.

  • Tesla Announced 3-for-1 Stock Split, Larry Ellison To Step Down as Board Member

    Tesla finally revealed the long-awaited details of its stock split -- it's going to be 3-for-1-- late on June 10 in a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing. The company also said that board...

  • The Bear Market Is Officially Here. What Comes Next, According to History.

    Things will probably get worse before they get better. But in the past, the S&P 500 rose 17% on average in the year after a bear market.