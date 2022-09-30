Gohmert compares FBI to ‘Sodom and Gomorrah,’ cites sexual misconduct ‘whistleblowers’

Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-Texas) says that he has received whistleblower reports of sexual misconduct at the FBI, comparing the agency to the biblical cities of Sodom and Gomorrah.

“It sounds like Sodom and Gomorrah up there,” Gohmert said on the House floor Thursday. “We got complaints this week about sexual harassment, about sexual improprieties on the top floor, the seventh floor where the headquarters is, of the FBI and all the favors and all the intimidation that goes along with sexual improprieties.”

In the Bible, God destroys the cities of Sodom and Gomorrah because of the sins of those living there, including sexual immorality.

Gohmert made the comment on the House floor while arguing against a package of antitrust measures that took aim at tech giants. Republicans were split on the measure, but those who were against the bill argued that it would empower the FBI and the Department of Justice, entities that Republicans say are rife with politicization.

“Those are the last people who we need to trust with reining in the Big Tech,” Gohmert said.

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), the ranking member on the House Judiciary Committee, has said that 14 whistleblowers from within the FBI have come to his committee alleging various politically motivated biases against conservatives. Gohmert said that the reports he has received go beyond those 14 individuals.

Gohmert also compared the tactics of the FBI and Justice Department to the Gestapo, the secret police in Nazi Germany.

“When it comes to intimidation and manipulation, they are right there — and I don’t say this lightly — they are right there with the Gestapo,” Gohmert said.

Gohmert has also spoken extensively about what he says are “political prisoners” held in jail in Washington, D.C., over charges relating to the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol, raising concerns about the conditions in the jail.

Gohmert will leave Congress at the end of this term, having forgone reelection to unsuccessfully run for attorney general of Texas.

