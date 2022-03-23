Going Back to Work: Who Will You Miss More? Your Family or Your Dog?

Wag! conducted a national survey* and found that 41% of those dog parents returning to work said that they’ll miss their dogs even more than their kids or spouses

With more people returning to the office, there’s a lot of anxiety and stress around what to do with four-legged family members who have become accustomed to having their pet parents at home. Recently, international dog trainer, Tom Davis, partnered with Wag! on a satellite media tour to talk about the type of care and training required to keep our pets happy.

Over the past 2 years, many people adopted puppies and dogs during the pandemic. Right now, and over the next few weeks, millions of people will be returning to offices and workplaces for the first time. This transition period raises several issues for dogs: increased stress and anxiety, as well as lack of exercise and social play.

In honor of National Puppy Day (March 23rd), Wag! conducted a national survey* and found that out of the 1,001 respondents, 62% percent have adopted a dog in the last two years during the pandemic.

41% of those dog parents returning to work said that they’ll miss their dogs even more than their kids or spouses. Out of those new dog parents, 76% are nervous about pet care challenges upon returning to work in- person.

Some other key highlights include:

Dogs are the best medicine: 93% say parenting a dog has provided them mental health support, while 48% say that dog parenting has decreased their anxiety.

Puppy love is real: 37% say that the most surprising thing about parenting a new puppy was the overwhelming amount of love for their new friend

Pet insurance is the single biggest challenge for new dog parents: 63% of respondents expressed surprise at how much time, effort and money was required for pet insurance, more than any other challenge of becoming a new pet parent.

Dogs and parents can both suffer behavioral issues/anxiety being separated from each other. Services like Wag!, which connects Pet Parents with local Pet Caregivers for dog walking and longer drop-ins for play time, can give your dog the much-needed stimulation, and peace-of-mind for pet parents.

Like human health insurance, it’s important to also get insurance for our pets. Pets are our family, and their health is just as important. WagWalking.com is a great resource for more information on pet insurance and wellness.

For more information on the survey and Wag! check out WagWalking.com

About Tom Davis:

Tom Davis is an international dog trainer who specializes in dog training based on canine behavior, and he is known for taking in some of the hardest behavior modification training cases. His natural ability to understand and connect with dogs allows him to breakthrough problems, such as reactivity and disobedience. Tom knows that educating people about their dogs, and changing negative behaviors, is what he was put on this Earth to do.

Tom spends the first several hours of his weekdays with his online dog training students, who are located across the United States and all over the world. Several times per month, Tom boards a plane to work with out-of-state clients, including professional athletes, musicians, actors and politicians. And most of his summers are spent studying with wolves in Colorado, allowing him to understand the canine with full complexity.

Tom is also an official mentor trainer for the Animal Behavioral College, where his responsibilities include fine-tuning and mentoring graduating seniors. He plays a critical role in ensuring each student has the capability and canine skills to successfully graduate and enter into their professional career.

About Wag!:

Wag! is the #1 app for pet parents, offering options for 5-star dog walking, pet sitting, expert pet advice, and training from local pet caregivers nationwide. Wag!'s community of 400,000 pet caregivers are pet people, and it shows. Making pet parents happy is what Wag! does best. With safety and happiness at the forefront, pet caregivers with Wag! have a trusted record of experience with nearly 12 million pet care services across all 50 states, resulting in more than 96% of their reviews earning 5 stars.

Survey Methodology Summary:

* This sample of 1001 U.S. adults (18 years or older), all of whom are dog parents of at least one dog adopted, purchased or gifted to them within the past 2 years, was surveyed between February 14, 2022 and February 17, 2022. DKC Analytics conducted and analyzed this survey with a sample procured using the Pollfish survey delivery platform, which delivers online surveys globally through mobile apps and the mobile web along with the desktop web. No additional weighting has been applied to the sample.

