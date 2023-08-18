Going to Billy Joel, the KC Air Show or other weekend events? How to beat the heat

Dangerously hot temperatures are coming back to Kansas City this weekend, just as many are planning to head out to events around town.

Some of these outdoor plans include the Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks concert at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, the Garmin KC Air Show at New Century Air Center and the Great Balloon and Puppet Glow at the National WWI Museum and Memorial, all starting on Saturday.

Temperatures are expected to be around 99 degrees throughout the weekend and reach into the 100s on Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

“If you have outdoor plans this weekend, prepare for the heat! Drink plenty of fluids. Wear light-colored and loose-fitting clothing,” the weather service said on X, formerly known as Twitter. “Take frequent breaks in the shade or in air-condition.”

If you’re headed outside in Kansas City this weekend, here’s what you need to know to beat the heat.

Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks

The legendary singers are playing their biggest hits for one night only. Tickets are still available at Ticketmaster with prices ranging from $104.50 to $595 for non-resale seats.

Arrowhead Stadium’s seen plenty of concerts this summer, and the rules have been the same for each show. Every guest can bring in one factory-sealed water bottle that’s 20 ounces or less.

Water fountains are located throughout the stadium at these sections:

Lower level: 108, 111, 127, 129

Club level: 205, 220, 228, 243

Upper level: 304, 309, 316, 320, 327, 332, 344

There are also First aid stations at the following sections inside the venue:

Lower level: 114 and 132

Club level: by Hy-Vee ramp doors and 241

Upper endzone: 316 and 339

Upper sideline: Sections 307 and 329

Fans can hang out in the shaded concourse areas throughout the show. The parking lot opens at 4:30 p.m. and the stadium gates open at 5:30 p.m.

Billy Joel will perform with Stevie Nicks on Aug. 19 at Arrowhead Stadium. Tickets to the general public will go on sale Dec. 2.

Garmin KC Air Show

The U.S. Navy Blue Angels take to the skies and show off their moves for two days of thrilling entertainment this weekend at the at the Garmin KC Air Show in Johnson County.

General admission tickets are still available for $58 for adults, $17 for teens and $9 for kids.

There are not a lot of shaded areas at the New Century Air Center where the show is held. Unless you have a Gold Club pass, you won’t have any protection from the sun while watching

You can bring small, personal umbrellas, along with hats, sunscreen, sunglasses, chairs and personal motorized fans. Guests can also bring in one factory-sealed 1-liter water bottle and a refillable water, according to air show spokesperson Jade DeGood.

The U.S. Navy Blue Angels arrived from Pensacola, Florida, on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, for the Garmin KC Air Show being held Saturday and Sunday at the New Century AirCenter in Gardner, Kansas. Aerial performances will begin at 10:30 a.m. each day.

There will be a refillable water station next the First Aid station. If you need somewhere to cool off, DeGood said there will be a cooling bus on-site for everyone to use.

If you’re feeling uncomfortable in the heat, DeGood said you should find one of the many golf carts around the show. They’re either EMS or site security, who can take you to EMS to get treated.

The Great Balloon and Puppet Glow

The free show features rows of tethered hot air balloons and illuminated puppets on both the north and south lawns of the National WWI Museum and Memorial.

Guests can bring their own food and drinks to the Great Balloon and Puppet Glow and purchase items at any of the concession stands on-site, National WWI Museum Vice President Karis Erwin said. She recommends that guests bring plenty of water to stay hydrated throughout the day.

The night glowed with colorful hot air balloons at the Great Balloon Glow Saturday, August 20, 2022, at the National World War I Museum and Memorial.

Since it’s on the museum grounds, there are trees people can use for shade. Guests can also go inside the museum and take advantage of the air conditioning inside until it closes at 5 p.m.

Erwin said to bring hats, sunscreen, sunglasses, chairs, umbrellas and personal motorized fans to make themselves comfortable.

First aid stations are found near the steps going up to Liberty Memorial on Main Street and by the north lawn on Kessler Road.

The Star’s Robert A. Cronkleton contributed.