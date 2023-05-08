Going-out-of-business sales underway at Bed Bath & Beyond in Fort Collins

Bed Bath & Beyond, 110 W. Troutman Parkway, Fort Collins, is closing its doors amid corporate chapter 11 bankruptcy filing.

If you have a stack of 20% coupons to Bed Bath & Beyond that you've been hoarding, go ahead and toss them in the recycle bin. The retailer that's been slowly closing locations throughout the country is shuttering its remaining stores — including the one in Fort Collins — after filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in late April.

The store is no longer accepting coupons or gift cards as it liquidates its inventory.

The store at 110 W. Troutman Pkwy. is advertising sales between 10% and 40% off. Much of its inventory on Monday had been picked over, although there were still pillows, blankets, bedding, curtains, some baby items and small appliances.

"Millions of customers have trusted us through the most important milestones in their lives — from going to college to getting married, settling into a new home to having a baby," Sue Gove, president and CEO of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. said in a news release. "We remain steadfastly determined to serve (stakeholders) throughout this process. We will continue working diligently to maximize value for the benefit of all stakeholders."

As the company worked through its financial issues earlier this year, it closed its Loveland, Pueblo and Thornton stores in February. Its Greeley store shuttered in 2020.

Bed Bath & Beyond opened on Troutman Parkway in July 2002, according to the city's sales tax office. On May 3, the company started the process of delisting from Nasdaq after it filed for Chapter 11 protection. In its last day of trading, company stock closed at 7 cents.

Its departure will leave two big-box vacancies at Troutman and South College Avenue.

Big Lots, which shared a parking lot with Bed Bath & Beyond, closed in January. The Columbus-Ohio-based chain has been a staple of Fort Collins' discount shopping scene since 1987.

Tuesday Morning, a national home decor store at 4426 S. College Ave., closed its doors earlier this year after reporting lower than forecast sales, increased insurance costs and costs relating to the separation of senior company executives in November.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Fort Collins Bed Bath and Beyond starts sales ahead of closure