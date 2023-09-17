'Going to catch the person': Los Angeles County sherriff's deputy shot, killed in patrol car

A Los Angeles County Sherriff's Department deputy died Saturday night after being shot in his patrol car.

Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer, 30, was transported to Antelope Valley Medical Center northeast of Los Angeles, where he later died, after being found unconscious by a "good Samaritan," according to a press conference held by Los Angeles County Sherriff Robert Luna. An investigation is underway.

“We’re going to catch the person who did this,” Luna said. “Because every resource that the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has to bear is going after you.”

Preliminary details about the shooting released at the press conference indicate that Clinkunbroomer was driving on duty and was shot at around 6 p.m. local time. Investigators are aware of surveillance video that may have captured the shooting, according to Luna.

Luna alleged that the shooting was a targeted attack but did not say whether Clinkunbroomer or the department as a whole was the target.

Clinkunbroomer was a third-generation deputy and a Field Training Officer at the Palmdale station, which Luna described as, "the best of the best."

“Palmdale loves the sheriff’s deputies and the deputies take very good care of Palmdale and love our community back,” Palmdale Mayor Laura Bettencourt said at the press conference. “The person that did this is a coward and they will be caught.”

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy shot and killed in patrol car