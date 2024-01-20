It's going to be cold in Jacksonville on Sunday morning. Here's what you should know.

With dangerously cold weather forecast for Jacksonville and surrounding areas Saturday night and Sunday morning, the National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued freeze warnings for most of Northeast Florida.

The City of Jacksonville announced on Saturday afternoon that it would open a warming center at the Legends Center from 7 p.m. Saturday to 11 a.m. Sunday for residents who do not have adequate heating in their homes.

Here’s what residents can expect.

How cold will it be in Jacksonville?

Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 degrees are expected in Jacksonville, according to the National Weather Service.

What areas are under a hard freeze warning?

Western portions of Duval, Clay and Nassau counties are under a hard freeze warning from 1 to 9 a.m. Sunday, when temperatures are expected to be below freezing.

What areas are under a freeze warning?

Areas east of I-95 in Nassau and Duval counties as well as St. Johns County are under a freeze warning from 1 to 9 a.m. Sunday, when temperatures as low as 31 are expected.

What about the wind chill?

With winds of 9 to 11 mph and gusts of 17 mph early Sunday, wind chill values as low as 18 are expected.

How warm will it get on Sunday?

With sunny skies, temperatures are expected to reach near 48 degrees on Sunday.

What if I need a warm place to stay?

The City of Jacksonville will operate a warming center at The Legends Center at 5130 Soutel Drive in Jacksonville.

According to the city, JTA buses will transport vulnerable individuals to the center for free with shuttles operating from the following locations from 7 to 9 p.m. on Saturday:

Downtown: Jacksonville Regional Transportation Center, 100 LaVilla Center Drive

Northwest: Armsdale Park-n-Ride, 3191 Armsdale Road

West: Orange Park Mall bus stop

Arlington: Regency Square Mall bus hub

Routes 3, 4 & 22 also service the Legends Center

What should I bring to a warming center?

Air mattress, blankets, pillows, or other bedding

Snacks and medication

Games, toys, and books

Hygiene, and comfort items

Where else can I take shelter from the cold weather?

The following non-profit partners at area shelters are also providing weather shelter services to the homeless population. These shelters include:

City Rescue Mission, 234 W. State Street

Mission House, 465 11th Ave. N., Jacksonville Beach, and,= overnight operations at Palms Presbyterian Church, 3410 3rd St. S., Jacksonville Beach

Sulzbacher Center 611 East Adams St. (Men) 5455 Springfield Blvd. (Women and children)

Trinity Rescue Mission, 622 W. Union St.

The city’s libraries will also serve as warming centers during their normal business hours.

How to protect your plants

Follow these tips from Duval County master gardeners:

