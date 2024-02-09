Going to community college? Study says transfer students struggle to finish bachelor's degree

Community colleges sell students on the fact that they can cut the time and cost of getting a bachelor’s degree in half. However, a study from the Community College Research Center and Aspen Institute found that only 45 percent of students who transfer from community college to a university graduate with a bachelor's degree.

What demographic of students are not graduating?

Black students struggle to finish. Only 33 percent of those transferring from a community college to a university graduate. According to another study, Latinos are behind their White peers in graduation rates for four-year schools at 52 percent vs. 65 percent.

Is transferring from a community college smart?

To save money, yes. College costs are estimated to be 60 percent cheaper than at four-year public colleges accord to Lending Tree.com A student who earns their first 60 credits at a two-year public school before transferring to an in-state college would pay an average of $11,377 less, according to Lending Tree.

Texas students save more money completing their degrees at a community college

Why do students struggle to finish their bachelor's degree?

The main problem is universities don’t always accept all transfer student’s credits. This can be discouraging for students. The other issue is students don’t have enough money to finish the degree. According to The Texas Tribune, “those who do eventually graduate are not graduating fast enough, which delays their entry into the workforce and can mean the amount of money they pay for college.”

What should community college students do?

It’s wise to finish their associate's degree.

Finishing with an associate’s degree gives transfer students a higher rate of bachelor’s degree completion within six years, according to the study. Earning an associate’s degree first guarantees students have the credits needed to earn a bachelor's degree.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Study: 45% of Texas community college transfer students earn degrees